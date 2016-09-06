NMI government celebrates Labor Day

THE OFFICE of the Saipan Mayor won first place for its canopy during this year’s CNMI Labor Day celebration at the Garapan Fishing Base, Sunday.

Second was the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services while the Department of Land and Natural Resources was third.

Fire Commissioner Clyde Norita made the opening remarks, saying, “After Typhoon Soudelor we recovered through your hard work, day in and day out.”

He added, “All government workers, through your hard work, serve our people, our commonwealth and our visitors, and today is your day. Enjoy your day and have fun. There’s lots of competitions and prizes.”

Norita also took the opportunity to recognize “the hardworking planning committee —you’ve done a good job in… making this possible, and without the committee this thing would not have gotten off the ground. And with that ladies and gentleman, enjoy your day, Biba Labor Day!”

This year’s celebration featured a food table/centerpiece, a roast pig presentation and cooking (saibuk and katdun pika) competitions.

At noon, Gov. Ralph Torres recognized the hardworking employees of the year in each department.

Torres and the executive branch team competed with the legislative team of House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Rep. Angel Demapan and a staffer; and the judiciary team of Chief Justice Alex Castro, Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio, Presiding Judge Robert Naraja and Oscar Torres of Federal Adult Probation in a coconut-husking competition which the executive branch won.

There was live entertainment and there were games throughout the whole-day event.