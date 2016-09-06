Best Sunshine donates $200K to CARE

BEST Sunshine International on Friday donated $200,000 to a volunteer group that is providing assistance to victims of Typhoon Soudelor which hit Saipan in Aug. 2015.

“Since last year, Best Sunshine continues to assist all of us in numerous ways, here in Saipan and in Rota and Tinian,” Gov. Ralph Torres said during a media event at his office.

“Today, Best Sunshine will make another donation to CARE for 425 families that need help to rebuild their homes.”

CARE stands for Community Advocates for Recovery Efforts.

Geri Dela Cruz, Best Sunshine- Corporate Social Responsibility director, said the casino investor has a strong commitment to the long-term recovery efforts in the CNMI.

“The company committed to contributing half a million dollars to the entire effort, and today, as part of ongoing rebuilding activity, we would like to make a donation to fulfill our commitment…for the long-term recovery of those still affected by the typhoon,” Dela Cruz said.

Overwhelmed by the donation, CARE director Jenny Hegland wept tears of joy.

“I never in my life have seen a community where people just step up when they need to, and even a year later, when it’s easy to forget the struggles of other people, people are still stepping up, day after day, and individuals and organizations keep giving what they have the capacity to give. You guys have the capacity to give and you have given a lot, and continue to give,” she told Best Sunshine.

“To me, that is what community is all about, individuals and organizations give what they can where they can in service of the whole, in service to their neighbor, and that is my experience with Best Sunshine and with its staff’s continuing commitment — this is a very significant contribution that will help us with our rebuilding program.

“This donation is timely as skilled construction volunteers from off-island have begun arriving this week to assist with CARE’s repair and rebuilding program.”

CARE treasurer John Hirsh said: “We are profoundly appreciative of this huge donation — this will enable us to go out and continue all the incredible work that we’ve been doing over the last several months. Collecting and developing resources is much more challenging, and to be able to sit here with BSI and our governor, who from day one fully supported our efforts, is just amazing.”