Rota Finance director arrested for theft

THE resident director of the Department of Finance on Rota and acting treasurer of the island’s municipality was arrested Friday on charges related to embezzling $15,000 to $20,000 in government funds for her own personal use.

Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio imposed bail of $50,000 on Vivian Ogo Hocog, 54, during the bail hearing on Friday afternoon — 10 percent or $5,000 of the bail amount was to be in cash and the rest in an unsecured bond.

Hocog was represented by attorney Matthew Holley while Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley appeared for the government.

Hocog, 54, is facing 10 charges including two counts of theft, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft of service, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, forgery, misuse of credit cards and issuance of bad checks, deceptive business practices, identity theft, and misconduct in public office.

Chief Investigator Juan M. Santos of the Office of the Public Auditor stated in his affidavit that an anonymous caller provided information to OPA on July 8, 2016 that the defendant was engaged in criminal activity and had abused and misused funds under the Rota Imprest Funds at the Rota Municipal Treasurer Account for her own personal benefit.

Santos said the defendant was responsible for processing and endorsing checks from both the Rota Imprest Funds and the Rota Municipal Treasurer’s Account.

Santos said the defendant used the checks drawn on both accounts and issued checks in the names of her co-worker, a family member or her boyfriend. Santos said the checks the defendant issued were cashed at stores in Sinapalo, Songsong and one store on Saipan.

Santos said several of the municipal treasurer’s account checks were returned due to insufficient funds.

He said based on their investigation, the defendant embezzled $15,000 to $20,000 from the Rota Municipal Treasurer’s account for “miscellaneous” from July 2015 to May 2016.

Santos said investigators talked with the defendant at the OPA office on Aug. 13, 2016 and she admitted using the RMT checks for her own benefit, adding that she was desperate for money.

Santos said according to the defendant, there are two accounts under the Rota Municipal Treasurer’s account — one used for the Rota Casino Gaming Commission and one for “miscellaneous.”

Santos said the defendant admitted she embezzled money from the miscellaneous account for her children’s needs and for herself.

Santos said the defendant admitted using about $7,000 to $8,000.

She said she told Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig about what she did, and she later received a letter from the mayor placing her on administrative leave. She was replaced by Sharon Manglona.

Santos said the defendant admitted that she used open accounts to obtain items or goods from the stores for her personal use and charged them all under Finance or the mayor’s account.

The defendant also admitted that she ordered an employee from Revenue and Taxation to process a business license in Victor Val B. Hocog’s name without payment of a business-license fee.

She likewise admitted to forging the signature of Victor Val Hocog on the business-license application which hasn’t been paid to date.

Santos said she also admitted processing three payments totaling $3,000 under her control as Rota’s Finance director.

Santos said on Dec. 7, 2015, the defendant used an RMT check to buy seven cases of beer at Sunshine Store in Sinapalo, sold the beer at a cockfight derby and kept all the proceeds for her personal benefit.

Santos said on the same day, the defendant again used RMT checks to play poker in Sinapalo.

The owner of Harvest Store and 3 Kings Market confirmed to investigators that she received RMT checks which her accountant deposited at the Bank of Guam but which were returned for insufficient funds.

The storeowner said when her staffer contacted the defendant about the returned checks, the defendant told them that the funds were not yet available.

The storeowner said the defendant advised them to redeposit the checks at the Bank of Guam.

Santos said the other storeowners also reported receiving RMT checks from the defendant that “bounced.”

Santos said a joint task force from OPA, the Department of Public Safety and the Attorney General’s Investigating Unit conducted an investigation and interviewed several people.

One storeowner said that on Dec. 27, 2015, the defendant used an RMT check in the amount of $400 which was later returned by the Bank of Guam.

The defendant told the storeowner to re-deposit the check which she did and the check cleared in Jan. 2016, but the storeowner was charged a $50 penalty for bounced checks.

Another store owner reported that the defendant issued a check for $160 on Aug. 9, 2016 to buy seven cases of beer and assorted drinks. Another storeowner reported to the task force that they received checks issued by the defendant amounting to $160.31 but the transaction amounted to $140.31.The owner of one store on Saipan said the defendant issued a check that bounced, but promised the owner that she would resolve the issue. The owners then said they could not contact the defendant anymore and she stopped communicating with the store cashier.