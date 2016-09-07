US court asks dentist to show cause why suit filed in 2005 should not be dismissed

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has ordered Toothworks owner and dentist Alan Stuart Markoff to show cause why the lawsuit he filed against the former owner of Toothworks, Todd Keith Johnson, in 2005, should not be dismissed.

In her one-page order on Sept. 1, 2016, Judge Manglona said the court stayed proceedings in this case on April 20, 2006 due to parallel proceedings in a Texas state court.

Judge Manglona said more than 10 years have passed without a notice from the parties as to the status of the Texas proceedings and without any other activity on the docket.

“If a proceeding has been pending for more than six months without any action taken by the parties during that period, upon notice to the parties the court may dismiss the proceeding for lack of prosecution,” Judge Manglona said.

She added that the district court has the inherent power to dismiss a case for lack of prosecution.

She gave Markoff time to respond in writing by Sept. 15, 2016 or the matter will be dismissed with prejudice.

On Nov. 4, 205 Markoff, who was the new owner of Toothworks and Open Choice Dental Clinic, sued Johnson.

Markoff accused Johnson of misrepresenting the company’s financial information that led him to decide to buy it for $525,000.

Markoff said after he took over the dental practice, he discovered that the client documents Johnson showed him reflecting the history of deposits by the clinic’s patients were false and that Johnson overstated the figures by approximately 25 percent.

The complaint disclosed that Markoff paid Johnson $400,000 and two promissory notes in the amounts of $50,000 and $75,000 when they finalized the sale agreement on Sept. 16, 2004.

Markoff said he later learned when he had Johnson’s records examined by an accountant that the records did not reflect the correct financial information about the business.

Markoff said he was out by at least $117,500 on the deal.