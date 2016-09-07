Guest-worker advocate pushes permanent CW visa

GUEST-worker advocate Carlito J. Marquez said a “permanent” CW or CNMI-Only Transitional Worker visa should address the uncertainty among foreign workers and the lack of stability in the workforce amid the islands’ recovering economy.

“CNMI permanent residency for all long-term foreign workers is hard to achieve because of local opposition so they might as well grant us ‘permanent’ CW status,” he said.

A permanent CW visa, he added, should also allow long-time guest workers to apply for residency after a certain period of time.

“This way the CNMI will continue to have the workers it needs who can stay and work for as long as employers are available,” Marquez said.

A guest worker in the CNMI for over 20 years, Marquez said he is hoping for an end to the uncertainty regarding his and other guest workers’ immigration status under the federal CW program which ends on Dec. 2019.

Marquez previously worked at Power Plant 4 under the management of Pacific Marine and Industrial Corporation. He now works for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

He said when he started working on Saipan he was tasked to train local workers.

“But there doesn’t seem to be enough local workers and so I am still here to do my job,” he added.