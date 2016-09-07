Zoning Board to hold public hearing on proposed amendments to Saipan zoning map

THE Saipan Zoning Board will conduct a public hearing on proposed amendments to the official Saipan zoning map.

Billion Ventures (CNMI) Ltd. is seeking to rezone several lots in Marpi from rural to tourist resort district.

These lots include nos. 007 A 02, 007 A 03, 007 A 04, 007 A 05, 007 A 06 007 A 07, 002 A 02 and 022 A 03.

The lots are located north of the Kensington Hotel, east of Paupau Beach Park and west of Chalan Pale Arnold Road.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the applicant is planning to construct and operate a hotel and resort facility in the area.

The public hearing will be held at Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School in San Roque on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.

Another company, Joyful Team (CNMI) LLC/Tong Fend International LLC wants to rezone lots 141 E 02 & 141 E 05 in Tanapag from village residential to tourist resort district.

“These lots are located beachside along Santa Remedios Road, north of former Basula Produkto, and northwest of the Tanapag cemetery,” Ogumoro said.

The applicants want to construct a hotel and resort facility in the area.

Ogumoro said comments on the proposed rezoning may be submitted orally or in writing at the public hearing.

She said written comments may be submitted directly to the zoning office before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Comments can be sent via email to therese. ogumoro@zoning.gov.mp.