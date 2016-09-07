Sina Taimanao Ruiz named interim VP of Texas college

SINA Taimanao Ruiz is now the interim vice president of enrollment management and institutional effectiveness at Navarro College in Texas.

According to her mother, local author Carmen Songao Taimanao, Ruiz was formerly the dean of institutional effectiveness at Navarro College.

“She was promoted and was also named the Administrator of the Year 2015/2016,” Taimanao said.

She said her daughter Sina was born in Maryville, Missouri on Feb. 25. 1978, and is married to Will Ruiz. They have two sons: LJ Decherong and Daryn Ruiz.

Sina Taimanao Ruiz is the granddaughter of the late Gisina and Alfonso Manglona Taimanao.

“Her sister Susan Taimanao lives on Tinian,” Carmen Songao Taimanao said.

Sina Taimanao Ruiz, according to the Navarro College website, began her tenure there in 2003 as a tech prep associate.

She was promoted to the post of director of first generation students in 2005 and received an award for her leadership and the success of the First Generation Summer Program.

From 2006 to 2013, she served as director of several programs including Adult Education, Carl Perkins, Tech Prep and TRIO Student Support Services which required experience and knowledge in managing federal grants.

She later became adjunct professor for the Business Administration and First Year Experience programs and adviser for the Mixing International Club.

She earned her master’s degree in business administration and bachelor of applied arts and science from Texas A&M University-Commerce, and received her associate degree in science from Navarro College.

Located in Corsicana, Texas, Navarro College has 9,478 students and 6,525 full-time employees.