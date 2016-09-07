Marianas Variety

Governor: No to abolishing CUC board

06 Sep 2016
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres does not support the abolition of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s controversial board, saying there is still a lot of work the board needs to do and abolishing the board will not accomplish anything.

In an interview on Friday, Torres said: “Here’s my take. First and foremost, there are two priorities that need to be met, one is the stipulation orders, and that should be the priority of the CUC other than providing utilities. No to abolishment for now. I would like to have the board work on those issues and give me a concrete plan with respect to how we address our water leaks and the infrastructure.”

Torres said abolishing the board would “jeopardize the opportunity to work on these issues.” He did not elaborate.

