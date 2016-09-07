A ‘fantastic turnout’ for Green Gala

THE CNMI community was well represented at the annual Green Gala event of the Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance at Fiesta Resort & Spa on Friday evening.

MINA is a non-profit environmental organization and the Green Gala is its yearly fundraising event.

During this year’s event, the Marianas Business Plaza received the 2016 Green Business of the Year Award for its commitment to conservation and for incorporating the “green business culture” throughout its entire organization.

MINA said Marianas Business Plaza is committed to incorporating sustainability, resource efficiency and the conservation ethic into its operations and management.

It has been “implementing energy efficiency throughout the property; installing solar panels to serve the energy needs of the building; and using recycled materials and local plants in all its landscaping. The business sets an awesome example for what a truly green building and business operation can be on our island.”

The Environmental Heroes Award is given to a school, public or private, whose dedication to the environment is echoed through its students and all the work that they do in protecting our natural resources.

This year’s awardee is the Environmental and Natural Resources Club of Northern Marianas College.

The club is “a small group of dedicated, committed and caring students who work throughout the year to lead, plan, and organize conservation activities for themselves, their campus and the community. Through countless hours volunteering at beach cleanups, educating their peers and our island, and leading the way in sustainable practices, these students are true environmental heroes,” MINA stated.

The 2016 Environmental Champion Award was given to Bill Raynor for demonstrating “an extraordinary commitment to the environment and preservation of our natural resources.”

Raynor is known as “a true champion of conservation throughout Micronesia and the Pacific and as a leader in innovative, community led conservation, and as a widely recognized expert in partnerships and organizational effectiveness,” MINA stated.

Raynor “played a crucial role in launching the Micronesia Challenge, and was the director of the Nature Conservancy’s Indo-Pacific Region. He holds a special place in the heart of MINA. Over 10 years ago he and a group of committed and caring individuals came together to establish MINA.”

The Environmental Champion Award was received by Trina Leberer, the Nature Conservancy’s director of the Pacific Division. Raynor passed away this year.

‘Thank you’

MINA interim executive director Becky Ada Furey thanked “everyone for their generosity and support.”

She said the community’s “commitment to help raise funds for the protection and conservation of the CNMI’s beautiful natural environment in our community is sincerely appreciated.”

She added, “We managed to come together with a common goal, and we are proud to announce that we have exceeded our fundraising goal for this event.”

MINA sold 200 tickets at $75 each.

“To the Green Gala attendees, I hope that you all had a wonderful evening and we definitely appreciate your support…I hope to see you next year for the 2017 Green Gala!” she added.

MINA board chairman Frankie Eliptico said the turnout was “fantastic.”

“We are very happy with the response from the community and the support we have received. Not only from the people who bought tickets but also the sponsors and the companies who donated very impressive items for our silent auction and who supported the work that MINA does every year.”

Fran Castro, MINA co-founder and board member, said the gala is a wonderful annual event.

“As Palau President Tommy Remengesau has said, ‘the environment is the economy.’ We are a very small island, and the environment is really important for our children, and our children’s children,” said Castro.

“I’m very proud to be here this evening, and every year it just gets bigger and bigger. This year we sold out our tickets again, and we know that everyone really cares about the environment and they are here to support MINA.”

Each participant received a MINA glass bottle and Marianas coffee grounds.

The gala featured the music of Don Castro and DJ Davey G with a special appearance by Chris Boomer.

A special video presentation of the documentary “Too Beautiful to Bomb” was also shown.