Northern Islands mayor, Taiwan university sign agreement on noni, other agricultural products

THE Northern Islands mayor’s office and the Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health, a Taiwan university, on Tuesday entered into a joint venture to develop noni fruit and other agricultural products.

The products will be designed by the mayor’s office and the university to their “fullest value,” according to the agreement which was signed by Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan and university president Ming-Yuan Chiu.

This agreement, Aldan said, is the beginning of a mutually beneficial socio-economic relationship between his office and a “reputable institution of higher education in Asia that specializes in research and development on agricultural produce, particularly noni.”

He said he will visit the university’s R&D technology plant in Taiwan later this year.

Aldan said the group led by Chiu also met local vendors of commercial noni value-added products and found other potential extractions lacking on Saipan store shelves: moisturizing or healing concoctions, for example.

He said his goal is to enable local residents to be trained in production and become entrepreneurs and even exporters.

“I see this cooperative agreement as a step in the right direction in furtherance of the resettlement and redevelopment of the Gani [Northern] Islands for the returning residents. It will provide for more sustainable living conditions in the islands up north.”

With university president Ming-Yuan Chiu were Department of Nursing Director Dr. Shere-Er Wang, Graduate Institute of Health Industry Management Professor Ming-Yuan Chiu, Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health board chairman Rick C. Chiang, and Department of Hotel and Restaurant Management associate professor and chairman Andy Chou of the Department of Culinary Arts.

In an interview with Variety, Chiang said they will utilize their academic research and development capabilities to analyze and find all the possible values for the CNMI’s noni fruit.

According to the agreement, the outcome of the joint venture and its value “shall be equally shared by both parties and shall be agreed upon and signed under another technologytransfer agreement.”

The agreement to cooperate “shall be in effect after it is signed by representative of both parties until discontinued in writing by the parties.”

Aldan said the agreement also provides an incentive for residents of the Northern Islands to consider Eucon International University as a viable institution in pursuit of higher education on Saipan, and for purposes of building local technical capacity for the residents to become familiar in the areas of research and development, production and entrepreneurship.

“It is time to seek self-help measures as part of the resettlement and redevelopment of the Gani Islands,” he said.

Asked when they will start the program, Aldan said the agreement signals the beginning of a formal relationship with a research and development institution of higher learning.

“We anticipate full implementation of this working relationship to commence this year and come to fruition early next year in February or March, 2017,” he added.

The mayor also expressed his “sincere and humble gratitude” to Dr. Christian Wei, president of Eucon International College, for introducing him to the Taiwan university officials.