Sen. Palacios says $17M needed for landfill renovation

SENATE Vice President Arnold Palacios is proposing to earmark 50 percent of the environmental-beautification tax for the renovation and upgrade of the Marpi landfill which will cost $17 million.

Introduced on Aug. 8, 2016, Senate Bill 19-108, is still pending in the Senate.

Last week, during a Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation session, Palacios urged his colleagues to start thinking about the landfill issue and to start appropriating funding to address it.

He said the landfill renovation needs $17 million “to prepare cell three for public use and to cap cell one once it is filled.”

Cell one is the largest of the three cells, but it will be filled to capacity in five months, the bill states.

Before the devastation of Typhoon Soudelor in Aug. 2015, it was estimated that cell one would fill up in five years.

Palacios said cell two is prepared and ready to open, but the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality administrative order requires cell three to be prepared before cell two can be opened to the public.

According to the Department of Public Works, it will cost $4 million to prepare cell three for public use and $13 million is required to cap cell one once it is filled up.

“The Marpi Landfill appears to be in a state of emergency,” Palacios’s bill states. For more information, go to http://www.cnmileg.gov.mp/documents/senate/sen_bills/19/SB19-108.pdf/.