Jury begins deliberation in ‘ice’ smuggling case

THE prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments Tuesday morning, concluding the five-day jury trial of Zhaopeng Chen who is charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine or “ice” with a street value of $850,000.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona proceeded with the jury instructions after the closing arguments.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Garth Backe told the 12-person jury that all the evidence presented by the prosecution proved that Chen is guilty.

Backe said the U.S. government established the elements of conspiracy which are knowledge and intent. He said the evidence showed that on Dec. 4, 2015, there was an agreement between co-defendants Xi Huang and Shicheng Cai to distribute “ice.”

Xi Huang was sentenced to 188 months after pleading guilty, but has appealed his sentence. Shicheng Cai also pled guilty but has yet to be sentenced.

Backe told the jurors on Tuesday that “Chen joined in the agreement knowing about the purpose and intending to help accomplish the purpose.”

Conspiracy may continue for a long time and include many transactions, and not all members need to join, he added.

“Chen didn’t have to do anything. The [U.S.] government doesn’t have to prove that Chen intended to commit the underlying intent himself.”

Backe said Chen’s participation in the conspiracy was supposedly minor or for a short-time, but supporters are as guilty as perpetrators, he added.

According to Backe, there was deliberate ignorance on Chen’s part. He said Chen was aware of the probability that drugs were going to be picked up, but he deliberately avoided learning the truth.

“Failure to investigate can be a deliberate act,” the prosecutor said.

Backe presented as exhibit the timeline of events starting on Nov. 13, 2015 when the paint can containing the three packets of “ice” were shipped from China to Saipan, and up to the time when the defendants were arrested on Dec. 4, 2016.

Backe showed a long list of phone logs, messages and emails exchanged among the three defendants.

Backe said Chen’s travel plans were not made until after the drugs were shipped.

Moreover, Chen stayed at the Sunshine Garden hotel in Susupe which is owned by Huang’s parents, and he rented an FJ Cruiser under Huang’s instructions, Backe added.

He said Chen was a passenger with Huang driving when they followed Cai to pick up the paint cans from Sunleader warehouse in As Terlaje on Dec. 4.

“All pieces of evidence show that Chen had knowledge of the transaction, and the jury should find him guilty of conspiracy with intent to distribute ‘ice.’ ”

Wrong place, wrong time

But Chen’s counsel David Banes reiterated that his client just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The prosecution, he added, failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Chen was involved in the conspiracy.

“It is not a crime to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Banes said.

He noted that Huang testified that Chen was not involved in the drug transaction and Cai, the U.S. government’s “star witness,” said he is not sure or did not know.

“If Cai doesn’t know, how could we?” Banes asked the jurors.

He pointed out that Cai cooperated with the U.S. government and is hoping for a lighter sentence.

Huang had nothing to gain from testifying at Chen’s trial, Banes said.

He said Cai and Huang both testified that they had no agreement with Chen.

According to Banes, Chen came to Saipan with his girlfriend and four other friends, paid for his own airline ticket, paid for his own hotel room, rented his own car, and did not arrive here with Huang and Chen.

He said Cai’s expenses, in contrast, were shouldered by Huang’s wife Lili.

Banes said the evidence presented showed that Chen did not know that drugs were involved; he never saw the paint buckets; he never saw Cai pick up the paint buckets and put them in the green Mazda car he rented; and Chen was not present during the packing and shipping of the “ice” in China.

Chen is the cousin of Huang’s mother, and Banes reminded jurors that Huang testified that he never told Chen anything because he was afraid Chen might tell Huang’s mother about it.

Banes said Huang’s parents own a hotel, a store and a car rental company so a delivery of paint cans is “normal.”

As for the phone logs, these did not show what the conversations were all about, Banes added.

He said Chen gave his cellphone and his password to the police and allowed them to search his rented car and his hotel room.

The authorities only extracted information from Chen’s cellphone on Jan. 8, 2016 or after over a month since his arrest on Dec. 4, 2015.

“Chen is not guilty. Let him go back to his home and family. He has suffered enough already,” Banes said.

For his rebuttal, Backe said Chen’s mere presence, while not enough to convict, is still evidence and should not be ignored.

“Chen was not strolling along Beach Road taking in the view, but he was picked up from his hotel about two hours before they picked up the paint can containing the ‘ice,’ ” Backe said. “The truth makes sense, lies do not.”

Backe told the jury that Huang is smart and cunning, and knows how to protect himself.

He reminded jurors how Huang instructed Cai to pack the drugs in the paint can and ship it to Saipan, and then pick it up from the warehouse and deliver the paint can to the Stanford Hotel in San Vicente.

According to Backe, Huang has lived on Saipan for seven years and has connections. Huang needed a third person to look out for his back while he made calls to Cai after the paint can was picked up from the warehouse, the prosecutor said.

“It was not a coincidence. Chen didn’t spend much time with Cai and Huang, but he is still guilty.”