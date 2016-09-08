Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateThu, 08 Sep 2016 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
NMI holds Guam to 2-2 draw

     

     

     

     

     

    Tuesday, September 6, 2016-10:37:59P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Torres, Hocog off-island; Borja acting governor

  • Print
07 Sep 2016
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

WITH Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog both off-island, Senate President Francisco M. Borja will be the acting governor.

The administration said Torres left on Monday for Alaska while Hocog last week went to the Philippines for medical matters.

The administration said Torres will be back on Sept. 19 while Hocog will return on Sept. 15.

While in Alaska, Torres will meet with officials there on labor matters and a possible extension of the transition period in the CNMI.

The administration said more detailed information about the governor’s meeting with Alaskan officials will be provided soon.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.