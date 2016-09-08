Torres, Hocog off-island; Borja acting governor

WITH Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog both off-island, Senate President Francisco M. Borja will be the acting governor.

The administration said Torres left on Monday for Alaska while Hocog last week went to the Philippines for medical matters.

The administration said Torres will be back on Sept. 19 while Hocog will return on Sept. 15.

While in Alaska, Torres will meet with officials there on labor matters and a possible extension of the transition period in the CNMI.

The administration said more detailed information about the governor’s meeting with Alaskan officials will be provided soon.