Sen. Paul Manglona says increase in Legislature’s operations budget a serious concern

LIKE Rep. Edwin Propst, Sen. Paul A. Manglona finds the proposed 27 percent increase in the Legislature’s operations budget a serious concern, saying many government programs and obligations are not addressed in the budget bill that the Senate is now deliberating.

In his letter to Senate President Francisco M. Borja on Tuesday, Manglona noted that the proposed increase in the Legislature’s budget amounts to $585,155.

The Legislature’s proposed budget in fiscal year 2017, which starts on Oct. 1, 2016, is $2.755 million — $1.9 million for the 20-seat House and $855,000 for the nine-seat Senate.

The Legislature’s FY 2016 budget was $2,169,845 — 1,496,440 for the House and $673,405 for the Senate.

Representative Propst said the money should be given instead to the mayors of Saipan, Tinian and Rota, but his proposal was rejected by the House leadership.

In his letter to the Senate president, Manglona said many agencies are in dire need of funding such as the medical referral program and the Drug Court.

“As we approach the end of fiscal year 2016, the Senate is pressured to immediately consider the fiscal year 2017 budget bill that the House of Representatives recently passed as House Bill 19-196. As we senators review H.B. 19-196, I would like to draw your attention to the approximately $600,000 proposed increase in the Legislature’s budget. I have a very serious concern with this increase as many government programs and obligations are not addressed in H.B. 19-196.

“For example, the Public School System’s acting commissioner, Yvonne Pangelinan, told the Senate members at our budget hearing that it will be extremely difficult to stretch their funding to fit the needs of PSS. Adequately funding our school system will ensure that our students will be provided with quality education.

“Another underfunded program is our medical-referral program. CNMI Medical Referral Director Ron Sablan is requesting $8.4 million. This is based on the past fiscal year’s expenditures. This amount does not even include interisland medical referral expenses. We all heard about Rota patients sleeping on picnic tables outside the Medical Referral Guest House, and how they are told to pay for their hotel accommodations and get reimbursed later.

“The people of the commonwealth entrusted us to pass legislation to provide them with better healthcare. Therefore we must appropriate the necessary funding for this program to run efficiently.

“Furthermore, I agree that we should adjust the salaries of our civil service employees who have not seen a raise in years. We should do this in a way that is fair and just to all government employees. Also past unpaid employee government obligations like P.L. 7-31 and retirement bonuses should be paid once and for all.

“Aside from underfunded programs and obligations, a critical issue that I am sure all of us will agree is a priority is the worsening drug crisis in our islands. The Drug Court that was recently established is one aspect of our commitment to fight the war on drugs. There are ancillary programs that need to be provided such as substance-abuse counseling to successfully combat the threat, trafficking and use of illegal drugs.”

Manglona said he has introduced Senate Legislative Initiative 19-6 to cap the government’s annual expenditure so that the government can pay its other obligations.

“This is very similar to S.L.I. 18-3 that I introduced on Feb. 7, 2014. My intent in these initiatives was to prevent excessive spending when we see increases in revenues. As we see increases in our revenues…we should also expect to see decreases in our liabilities. However, this is not the case. The government’s existing obligations like land compensation and court judgments will never be paid off by appropriating a meager percentage of our annual budget.

“I am confident that we senators will properly address these critical funding issues as we deliberate on H.B. 19-196,” Manglona said.