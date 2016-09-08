Sylvestre Rogopes Sablan arrested in death of wife

THE husband of a woman whose decomposing body was found in her home in San Jose in April last year has been arrested after DNA results came back from the FBI in Virginia.

Associate Judge Teresa K. Kim-Tenorio set no bail for 44-year-old Sylvestre Rogopes Sablan.

He appeared in court for a bail hearing in the custody of the Department of Corrections and was represented by Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig while Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Sablan is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated assault and battery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 14, 2016 at 9 a.m. and the arraignment will be held on Sept. 26, 2016 at 9 a.m.

Judge Kim-Tenorio approved the defendant’s request to hire an investigator.

Sablan was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on April 20, 2015, the day his wife’s body was found, but he was released as there was no evidence to link him to her death.

Police sent the physical evidence collected from the crime scene, including the sledge hammer, pieces of a wooden paddle and clothing the defendant wore when he was arrested, to the FBI laboratory division in Virginia for examination.

On Feb. 6, 2016, about 10 months after the incident, FBI special agent Haejun Park turned over the results of the lab analysis done by the FBI.

Police detective Simon T. Manacop said the results of a chemical test on the short pants worn by the defendant indicated “to a reasonable degree of scientific certainty” that the victim contributed DNA from this item, and that she was the source of DNA from the sledgehammer and the pieces of the wooden paddle.

The body of Ana Maria Pialur Limes was found in her San Jose house at 12:50 p.m. on April 20, 2015.

Manacop said when he arrived at the scene, he saw a sledgehammer on a couch near the entrance of the concrete, single-story house.

He said there were strands of hair and possible blood stains on the sledgehammer.

According to Manacop, the victim was lying face down on a single-size futon, her upper body was naked and partially covered with black pants pulled above the waist.

Manacop said he observed a large hole on the victim’s skull, and there were signs of decomposition and a foul odor.

Things were scattered inside the house which indicated a possible struggle between the victim and her assailant, he added.

Manacop said broken pieces of a wooden paddle were also scattered on the floor. Dogs that came in through the open door were feeding on the victim’s head, he added.

Manacop said Dr. Aurelio Espinola conducted an autopsy at the Commonwealth Health Center and his report showed that the victim suffered pre-mortem contusions on the forehead and on both sides of her face. There were also contusions on her left arm and forearm and at the back of her left hand. A skull fracture about three and a half inches in diameter was found on the victim’s head.

Espinola said the victim died as a result of skull fracture due to blunt trauma — a homicide. Espinola also estimated that the victim had been dead for about two days before the body was found.

On April 19, 2015 at 12:36 a.m. there was a disturbance report at a residence in San Jose. Responding Police Officer Joseph Magofna arrived and arrested Sablan for illegal possession of a controlled substance.

According to Magofna’s report, the defendant was wearing a camouflage long-sleeved jacket and short pants. He also had a scratch on his belly and stains that appeared to be blood on his pants, Magofna said.

Sablan was transported to the Department of Corrections, but was released at 1 p.m. after forgoing detainment processing procedures.

A witness told police that he and his wife were at Kilili Beach in Susupe when they saw Sablan walking on the beach.

The witness said they called him over and offered him something to eat. Sablan told them that he killed his wife by smashing her head with a sledgehammer and that he made sure his wife was dead.

According to the witness, Sablan told them he was sleeping when he felt a kick on his back. When he saw that it was his wife, he said he hit her on the head.

The witness said Sablan pointed at the blood stains on his jacket and pants and claimed that they were from his wife.

But when Sablan was investigated on April 20, 2015, he denied any knowledge of his wife’s death and refused to give a statement without a lawyer present.