Surveillance camera catches bike thieves in the act

TWO individuals lost their bicycles to thieves on Monday at the Celnaps Enterprises office at 12:08 a.m. in Chinatown.

Video footage shows three thieves using a bolt cutter to break the bike locks attached to a window grill.

Celnaps Enterprises assistant manager Nabi Supetran said she stayed at the office late that night, and heard noise from outside. She said she immediately turned on the lights which could have prompted the thieves to flee.

She said she immediately reviewed footage from their surveillance camera which showed how the thieves stole the bicycles that were worth more than $100 each.

She said she then called the Department of Public Safety, and a police officer arrived an hour later. The officer reviewed the video footage and told Supetran that the thieves “looked familiar and that they are juveniles.”

Supetran said their business involves wholesale trade, electrical supplies, general construction materials, non-store retail sales, room rental, multi-media production and air-conditioning repair.

She said they plan to install additional security measures at their office.