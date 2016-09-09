Week-long 9/11 commemoration begins

THE opening ceremony of “We Will Not Forget: Field Of Heroes” was held at the Commonwealth Ports Authority airport field on Tuesday amid a display of 3x5 U.S. flags in honor of the nation’s men and women in uniform, including first responders.

The week-long commemoration marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the nation.





In her opening remarks, Pacific Region Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Training Center coordinator Carol Hosono said, “When tragedy strikes and people are running away, brave men and women run toward the site to save lives, infrastructure and our communities. Yet we have done very little to say ‘Thank You.’ ”

She added, “As a community, we would like to honor and thank our men and women who selflessly made the decision to serve and be called to duty. These individuals have made sacrifices and continue to make sacrifices to make our nation and our islands a safe and better place to live.”

She said for the heroes “who have sacrificed their lives for our safety and freedom, and for those who continue to answer the call every day this is all for you. We will never forget and we should never forget.”

Hosono said the “scenes and events in which our heroes work can be traumatic, hence our job as their community is to find ways to support and provide services to help them. Don’t forget to thank a hero today.”

Veteran Duane Samiano, the assistant federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration, said he was moved by the sight of the flags on the field.

“We think about what they represent — the individual lives, many of our family and friends, of those we don’t even know that went overseas and sacrificed. Some gave their lives, and some came back with wounds and scars that may never heal.”

Samiano recounted the stories of first responders, firefighters, police officers and EMTs running up the stairs of the World Trade Center while everyone else was going down.

“While you’re running away from it they run toward it and they selflessly do that without a second thought because that is what they are trained to do, that is what their hearts tell them to do, and it is the right thing for them to do. They have done it multiple times, and many of them never came back. And so when we look at each one of these flags it is just a small, small reminder of the countless lives that were lost.

“Look around — if you just look to your left or your right I guarantee you will see a first responder or a veteran. They are among us, and that is what we are here for--to honor them.”

For her part, Cathy Attao, the organizing committee chairwoman and Tan Holdings vice president for corporate affairs, said:

“We know that this is the first annual event. Obviously, when it’s the first annual event a lot of people don’t know what to expect or are not quite sure how things are going to happen.

“But on behalf of Tan Holdings and the Tan Siu Lin Foundation, it is our honor and our privilege to be able to do this for the community, especially to give back to our heroes in a way as we try to help them heal emotional scars caused by dealing with post-traumatic stress.”

Proceeds from the event will help fund the treatment of servicemembers and veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD.

“This Sunday,” Attao said, “we will begin a tribute ceremony here at 3 p.m., and our freedom walk will begin at 5 p.m., to be followed by the Sept. 11 ceremony. We would like to invite every single one of you to this event.”

Miniature U.S. flags will be displayed for the whole week.

Attao thanked the following sponsors for their support: Sorenson Media/Power 99, IT&E, Bridge Capital LLC, GPPC, Bank of Saipan, Express Financial, Bridge Investment Group USA, Shirley’s Coffee Shop, Take Care, Modern Stationery, Marianas Variety, Bank of Hawaii, Star Marianas Air, City Trust Bank, Docomo, First Hawaiian Bank and Pacific Trading Company.