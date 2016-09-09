Guam’s Calvo: FSM refusing to assist in removals

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Gov. Eddie Calvo received a letter from the Federated States of Micronesia Consulate General Office stating it will no longer assist in the effort to promote public safety, according to a press release.

Recently, an individual who completed his residential substance-abuse treatment at the Department of Corrections was identified for permanent removal to his home state of Yap in the FSM.

The inmate is currently serving time in prison for family violence and resisting arrest, but has previously served time for vehicular homicide. He has been arrested on other occasions for assaulting a police officer, reckless driving, DUI with injuries and assault — with alcohol as a common denominator in each case.

Although he had the travel documents required for FSM citizens traveling to the Micronesian nation, the governor’s office was told the individual would not be allowed back into the FSM.

“Over the course of the last two months, the government of Guam has requested that the consulate of the Federated States of Micronesia verify the citizenship of several individuals who are incarcerated in Guam, and who have been selected for the commutation of their sentences and eventual repatriation to the FSM,” stated a letter from the FSM government.

“Although I have previously provided information to the government of Guam certifying that the individuals in question are FSM citizens, I can no longer do so.”

Calvo sent a letter to FSM Congress Speaker Wesley Simina reiterating the intent of his removal initiative.

“It is my responsibility to safeguard the people of Guam,” the governor stated. “And by people of Guam I mean Chamorros, Americans, Japanese, Chinese, Koreans, Chuukese, Kosraeans, Palauans and people of other nationalities and ethnicities who live in Guam and are striving to build a better life.”

Calvo added, “We are leaders of small islands in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and our strength is in our unity. But I need your help and understanding as I work to keep all the people of Guam safe.”

The governor recalled that former FSM President Manny Mori said working together is critical.

“We need to work toward more partnerships, both formal and informal,” Calvo said. “We both have our strengths. All we have to do is collaborate and cooperate with one another. We can make this region better for our brothers and sisters; our Micronesian family.”

The former president agreed with Calvo.

“My government needs to instill in the minds of those coming to your island, that they need to respect the laws and culture of Guam; they need to fit in,” Mori said in 2011. “They also need to become productive members of society.”

Calvo has stated that Guam has always been open to migrants.

“The people of Guam have welcomed our Micronesian brothers and sisters to our island home and we are asking the FSM leadership to take responsibility for those who have abused that hospitality,” the governor said. “They have harmed others and, furthermore, have soiled the reputations of those law-abiding men and women of Micronesia living on Guam.”