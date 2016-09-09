Mayor Aldan disappointed over exclusion from 902 talks

SAVE Pagan advocate and Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan said the CNMI 902 panel should have included him in discussions with the U.S. government about the proposed expansion of military training activities on Tinian and Pagan.

He said he was “surprised” that he wasn’t invited.

“They don’t want me to be in it because I’m a straight talker,” Aldan said, adding, “I felt bad about being excluded when my island [Pagan] is affected.”

Before Gov. Ralph Torres left for Hawaii for the second round of 902 talks with federal officials in Hawaii last month, Aldan said he tried to reach out to the governor who heads the CNMI panel.

The governor, he said, assured him they would have a discussion about military-buildup issues, but that has yet to happen, Aldan added.

The governor has left for Alaska to meet with the state’s officials including Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources which has oversight jurisdiction over the CNMI and other insular areas.

Aldan said Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios, a member of the CNMI panel, briefed him after the first round of 902 talks in June in Washington, D.C.

Aldan reiterated his opposition to the proposed live-fire range and training area on Pagan.

Governor Torres has also said that he remains opposed to the proposed bombing exercises on Pagan, adding that he has already instructed the Department of Public Lands to go ahead with the homestead program for the remote, volcanic island.

The 902 talks refer to Section 902 of the Covenant which provides for regular consultations between the federal and CNMI governments regarding issues that affect their relationship.