Eucon, Taiwan university to help train NMI workforce

EUCON International University on Saipan will soon launch a training program with a Taiwanese university to augment the local workforce.

Eucon president Dr. Christian Wei said their school will train local residents in caregiving and for hotel-and-restaurant jobs.

“We also have many other programs in mind to develop in the near future,” he told Variety.

On Tuesday, Eucon signed an agreement with visiting officials of Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health, a Taiwan university, to promote academic and technology exchanges and cooperation between the two institutions.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by acting Gov. Frank Borja and acting Senate President Arnold Palacios in the Senate conference room during a courtesy visit of Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health officials: Department of Nursing Director Dr. Shere-Er Wang, Graduate Institute of Health Industry Management Professor Ming-Yuan Chiu, board chairman Rick C. Chiang, and Department of Hotel and Restaurant management associate professor and chairman Andy Chou of the Department of Culinary Arts.

Under the agreement, both universities will promote academic and technological exchanges and cooperation.





“We agree to exchange written and published academic materials, educational information, and invite each other to take part in academic meetings organized by the two universities,” Wei said, adding that the “union” of the two universities can implement training programs that address the CNMI’s workforce needs.

Both universities also agreed to exchange faculty, students and researchers for the purpose of teaching, study and academic research.

Moreover, they will cooperate in organizing academic conferences on issues of promoting activities that will help promote CNMI culture and products.

“The activities to be initiated in order to realize these objectives shall be determined in each case through particular agreements, in accordance with the rules and regulations of each institution, and subject to available funding on the part of each,” the agreement stated.

Representatives of the parties to the agreement will consult at regular intervals to consider the progress of mutual programs and to evaluate future projects.

Wei told Variety that an aviation school is one of the projects that Eucon will implement on Saipan for the Taiwan university.

“This way we can help meet the needs for transportation in the islands. In addition, with the recovering economy, it is imperative for universities like us help expand the local workforce.”