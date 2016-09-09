Marianas Variety

Last updateFri, 09 Sep 2016 12am

Alvarez eyeing next Art of War in October or November

     

     

     

     

     

    Wednesday, September 7, 2016-10:52:10P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Eucon, Taiwan university to help train NMI workforce

08 Sep 2016
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

EUCON International University on Saipan will soon launch a training program with a Taiwanese university to augment the local workforce.

Eucon president Dr. Christian Wei said their school will train local residents in caregiving and for hotel-and-restaurant jobs.

“We also have many other programs in mind to develop in the near future,” he told Variety.

On Tuesday, Eucon signed an agreement with visiting officials of Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health, a Taiwan university, to promote academic and technology exchanges and cooperation between the two institutions.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by acting Gov. Frank Borja and acting Senate President Arnold Palacios in the Senate conference room during a courtesy visit of Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health officials: Department of Nursing Director Dr. Shere-Er Wang, Graduate Institute of Health Industry Management Professor Ming-Yuan Chiu, board chairman Rick C. Chiang, and Department of Hotel and Restaurant management associate professor and chairman Andy Chou of the Department of Culinary Arts.

Under the agreement, both universities will promote academic and technological exchanges and cooperation.

Eucon International University president Dr. Christian Wei and Ching Kuo Institue president Ming-Yuan Chiu show copies of the agreement they signed in the Senate conference room and witnessed by acting Gov. Frank Borja and acting Senate President Arnold Palacios. Also in the picture are Andy Chou, associate professor and chairman/culinary chef of the Department of Hotel and Restaurant Management and Department of Culinary Arts of CKU; Associate Professor and Director of Department of Nursing of CKU Shere-Er Wang; CKU chairman of the board Rick C. Chiang; Eucon advisory board member William Torres; and Senate sgt.at-arms John Santos. Contributed photo

“We agree to exchange written and published academic materials, educational information, and invite each other to take part in academic meetings organized by the two universities,” Wei said, adding that the “union” of the two universities can implement training programs that address the CNMI’s workforce needs.

Both universities also agreed to exchange faculty, students and researchers for the purpose of teaching, study and academic research.

Moreover, they will cooperate in organizing academic conferences on issues of promoting activities that will help promote CNMI culture and products.

“The activities to be initiated in order to realize these objectives shall be determined in each case through particular agreements, in accordance with the rules and regulations of each institution, and subject to available funding on the part of each,” the agreement stated.

Representatives of the parties to the agreement will consult at regular intervals to consider the progress of mutual programs and to evaluate future projects.

Wei told Variety that an aviation school is one of the projects that Eucon will implement on Saipan for the Taiwan university.

“This way we can help meet the needs for transportation in the islands. In addition, with the recovering economy, it is imperative for universities like us help expand the local workforce.”

