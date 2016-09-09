Security guard, woman arrested for stabbing taxi driver, stealing cash and phone

A SECURITY guard and a woman were arrested for stabbing a taxi driver and stealing $300 in cash and a cellphone worth $500 on the night of Aug. 27, 2016.

The victim sustained injuries including 11 lacerations on his face, hands and head.

The defendants are Carlos Aldan Ramangmou, 26, a security guard, and Felisha Ann Basa, 32, who are now facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho retained the $100,000 cash bail originally imposed by Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on each of the two defendants who appeared in court for a bail hearing in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Cepeda appeared on behalf of the government. The court said it will appoint a counsel to represent the defendants as there is a conflict of interest with the Public Defender’s Office.

The preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 13, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. and the arraignment will be held on Sept. 26, 2016 at 9 a.m.

Police detective Myron O. Laniyo stated in his affidavit that on Aug. 27, 2016 at 10:50 p.m., police detective Flora Aguon was dispatched by the Department of Public Safety to the Commonwealth Health Center regarding a stabbing and robbery case.

Aguon met the victim who sustained 11 lacerations — one on his right thumb, two on his right index finger, four in the facial area and scalp, two to his right earlobe, one behind his right ear and one behind his right thumb.

The victim said he was dispatched to pick up a passenger at Toha Market in San Antonio. There, a local male and female boarded his taxi. The female identified as Basa sat in the front seat while the male later identified as Ramangmou sat in the back.

The victim said the defendants told him to drive to Dandan village and when they reached the Jin Ling Store, the passengers told him to head north.

The victim said before they reached LZ Market, he was told to turn right then head south on a gravel road where the passengers told him to stop.

The victim said Basa handed him the fare so he turned on the light. Without warning, Ramangmou poked him in the neck with a sharp object, the victim said.

Basa grabbed his cellphone while Ramangmou continued to poke the victim on his face with a sharp object.

The victim said he covered his face with his right hand and pretended to be dead. He said that was when Ramangmou stopped stabbing him.

Basa then got out of the car and walked to the driver’s side, unbuckled the victim’s seat belt and pushed him aside.

He said Basa then drove the car for a couple of minutes while Ramangmou held him down.

The victim said they later came to a stop and he saw the two searching for something in the car before leaving.

The victim said he drove the vehicle to Susupe and asked for help from a friend who took him to the hospital.

The defendants were arrested after police reviewed footage from the surveillance camera at Toha Market.

The footage showed Basa going into the store and using a phone at about the time the victim was called to pick up a female passenger at Toha Market.

Police said surveillance footage also showed Ramangmou waiting outside the store.

The victim later identified Basa and Ramangmou from a photo lineup at the Criminal Investigation Bureau office.