Jury finds ‘ice’ smuggling defendant guilty

U.S. Marshals had to subdue Zhaopeng Chen, the third defendant in the CNMI’s second biggest “ice” smuggling case, after he heard Wednesday that jurors had found him guilty of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The jurors started deliberating at noon, Tuesday, and arrived at a decision about 24 hours later.

Chen, who had been sitting quietly since the first day of his trial on Aug. 30, 2016, cried softly then wailed loudly when the translator told him of the verdict.

Chen then started shouting at his lawyer in Fijian which no one understood, not even his interpreter.

Chen also banged his head on the pillar when he was about to be handcuffed, and resisted and struggled with the Marshals who had to subdue him on the floor and drag him out of the courtroom.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Garth Backe, who prosecuted the case, said Chen could face up to 20 years in jail. The sentencing will be on Dec. 14, 2016 at 9 a.m.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona said the presentence investigation report is due by Nov. 8, 2016.

She said the only contraband the U.S. government used as an exhibit in the case was the actual package of “ice” that was returned to the custody of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

In an interview with reporters, defense lawyer David Banes said he was very disappointed with the verdict.

“I’m sure the jury inspected the evidence. We have to respect the justice system and respect the verdict of the jury,” he said, but added that they are going to appeal.

He said there were some issues with the jury instructions among other things.

“It’s hard not to react to the second biggest drug bust, and drugs are a real problem in the U.S., and unfortunately most of the drug dealers are Chinese, and the defendant is Chinese,” Banes said.

Chen believed all along that he was innocent that’s why he wanted to go to trial, his lawyer said.

He said Chen now realizes he could be spending the next 20 years in jail.

“I believe the defendant was at the wrong place at the wrong time. The person who organized the deal said Chen is not guilty and the person who helped said he was not sure. His role was very minor. Chen just went along for the ride. He didn’t participate in any of the drug transactions,” Banes said.

Chen’s co-defendant Xi Huang has pled guilty to the same offense and was sentenced to 188 months of imprisonment. Co-defendant Shicheng Cai, who cooperated with the prosecution, also pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Banes said Chen could have a longer sentence than the two defendants because he went to trial.

The three were arrested after they picked up a shipment of paint buckets at the Sunleader warehouse in As Terlaje on Dec. 4, 2015. One of the paint buckets contained three packets of “ice” weighing 4.9 lbs. with a street value of $850,000.

The paint cans were in a container from Guangzhou, China which arrived here on Dec. 2, 2016. Chen arrived on Saipan on Dec. 1, 2016 while Huang and Cai arrived on Dec. 4, 2016.