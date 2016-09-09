NMI business leaders to appear before US House panel

SAIPAN Chamber of Commerce president Velma Palacios informed the members about an oversight hearing that will be conducted on Sept. 13, 2016, Tuesday in Washington, D.C. by a U.S. House subcommittee.

“I know we have members that have been invited to testify on behalf of the chamber — the chamber, the [Society for Human Resource Management] and [the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands] will present a united front,” she added.

Chaired by Congressman Don Young, R-Alaska, the U.S. House Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Native Alaska Affairs will conduct the oversight hearing to “review…the economic impacts from the implementation of a commonwealth-only worker program in the Northern Mariana Islands under Public Law 110-229” or the federalization law.

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, a member of the committee, has introduced a bill, H.R. 5888, that proposes to extend the federal CW program from 2019 to 2029 and increase the CW cap, which is currently less than 13,000, to 18,000. For more information, go to https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/house-bill/5888/text/.

The Torres administration and the CNMI business community support the bill which has been referred to Congressman Young’s subcommittee.

Gov. Ralph Torres will also testify during the oversight hearing.

“We want to show a united front and explain why this issue is important to the CNMI,” Palacios said.

“We hope we’ll have an opportunity to present our case and show that we as businesses are also training and hiring local residents and other U.S. citizens, and bringing them into the workforce while trying to convert our eligible guest workers to other visa categories.”





Palacios said the CNMI still needs the CW program — “we still don’t have enough workers to support the development that continues to occur here.”

She asked chamber members to help Congressman Kilili’s office by sharing data regarding what businesses have done to cope with the CW cap.

“Any information, any data — that will be great because that is what the feds are looking for; data from us to support our cause.”

Chamber secretary Alex Sablan said “there was a CODEL [congressional delegation] of staffers here, and we basically laid out what was going on around here with respect to the workforce, the economy, and the impact of the cap, and what we presented to them was based on the overall number that we projected for losses in the CW categories for operations this year.”

He estimated that in the next fiscal year, 3,400 to 4,000 workers could be displaced because of the cap.

“We want to hear about the impact this will have on businesses so we can share it with the U.S. Congress. They must understand that we need an increase in the CW numbers for our growing economy and to meet the need for construction workers this year.”

He said the chamber also plans to hire a Washington, D.C. consultant.

“The idea is to develop a PAC [political action committee] or some form of organization like the one we had in the apparel days through which businesses channeled funds. We had a consultant to help us lobby for changes to legislation in Congress,” Sablan said.

“We will be meeting with the D.C. consultant to move these discussions forward, and we will be coming to your doorsteps in a week or two to also ask for your support in this effort,” he told the chamber members.

In other news

Also on Wednesday, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from Northern Marianas College and the Northern Marianas Humanities Council.

NMC Interim President David Attao informed the chamber about new programs and ongoing changes at the college as well as its long-term goals,

For his part, Scott Russell, executive director of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, spoke about their upcoming events in the community.

Lastly, chamber executive director Jill M. Arenovski reminded members about their upcoming fundraising golf tournament that was put on hold last year because of Typhoon Soudelor.

“We have to put in extra effort on this event because it is where our funding comes from besides dues. It is very important for us, and we really hope everyone will come out and play,” she added.

The golf tournament is set for Oct. 8, 2016 at Laolao Bay Golf Resort. For more information, call 234-7150.