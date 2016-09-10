Polynesia, Japan to perform at international festival on Saipan

(MVA) — For the first time this year, the communities of Japan and Polynesia will take the stage at the 2nd Annual International Festival of Cultures on Saturday, Sept. 10, joining a growing list of cultures that have performed at the free event each week.

This Saturday’s festival kicks of the stage entertainment with the Japanese community at 5:45 p.m., followed by the Chamorro community at 6 p.m., the Carolinian community at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Chuukese community at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Filipino community at 7:30 p.m., the Korean community at 8:15 p.m. The highly anticipated Fiji/Tonga/Samoa community performs at 8:45 p.m., followed by the Tahiti/Marquesas/Cook Is. performance at 9 p.m.





Other cultures participating the festival include Marshall Islands, Bangladesh, Korea, and the Federated States of Micronesia. The festival is held every Saturday in September from 5 to 10 p.m. at Paseo de Marianas in Garapan.

“The festival just keeps getting more exciting each week,” said MVA community projects specialist and event coordinator Ryan Calvo. “People can sample the roast pig cooked on site, learn coconut frond-weaving, watch pandanas mat-weaving, try ethnic dances, and last week, beat the Korean drum. That doesn’t include all the delicious food the various cultures are serving up. Don’t miss it!”





This year, MVA and participating cultures are putting equal emphasis on stage entertainment and hands-on experiences. The festival also includes arts and crafts and ethnic cuisine.

The festival is sponsored by PDM Promoters, Team PDI, Division of Parks and Recreations, Department of Public Safety, Department of Public Works, Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture, KKMP, Best Sunshine International and Power 99.