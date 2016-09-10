Community volunteer spends Labor Day cleaning Sugar Dock beach

COMMUNITY volunteer Max Aguon celebrated Labor Day by cleaning up Sugar Dock Beach.

Click to enlarge

He spent three days doing the job, from Sept. 2 to 4, starting at 7:30 a.m. so beachgoers could enjoy a clean beach area.

“I wanted them to come here and have fun in clean surroundings,” he told Variety.

He said he also distributed trash bags so people using the pavilion and the benches would not just throw their garbage anywhere.

“There were lots of tourist in the area and of course we wanted them to enjoy a clean, beautiful beach too,” he added.

People were also asked to dump their trash into his trailer which Aguon parked on the beach.

He said he collected 560 pounds of trash during his three-day operation at Sugar Dock.

“I am thankful that people are cooperating although there are some who still litter,” he added.

Aguon also thanked those in the community who assisted in repairing the roof of the pavilion on the beach that was destroyed by a recent storm.