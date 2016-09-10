How it all went down: Power outage on Guam

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A boiler tube leak at the Cabras 1 unit last week Thursday caused the machine to go offline for repairs and set the stage for a series of events that would see about 60 percent of the island’s generation capacity depleted for hours on Tuesday.

Outages began late Tuesday morning when it was reported that Cabras units 1 and 2 were offline. Guam Power Authority spokesman Art Perez told the Post yesterday that Cabras 1 was already under repair for a boiler tube leak when a similar problem was detected at Cabras 2.

Later in the afternoon, Marianas Energy Co. units 8 and 9 tripped offline for differing reasons, according to MEC General Manager Rino Manzano. MEC 9 experienced electronic issues that forced the unit to shut down as a precaution, Manzano said. MEC 8, on the other hand, needed to be shut down to tighten loose compensator bolts. However, the unit was scheduled to be shut down, Manzano said. He added that MEC 8 was meant to be shut down for three to four hours for the maintenance. There is no issue with the units’ actual engines, Manzano said, but the unexpected shutdown of MEC 9 did lead to all four of Guam’s remaining baseload generators to be offline, causing rolling outages spanning up to three hours.

The entire event Tuesday was somewhat unprecedented, according to Perez, who added that he’d never seen all baseload generators shut down simultaneously except in cases of typhoon restoration.

“(Tuesday) was just a unique situation in which we had a combination of baseload generators that were offline, and that’s really very rare,” Perez said.

Both MEC units 8 and 9 were running at full capacity by Wednesdat afternoon, according to GPA. The units combined contribute about 88 megawatts of capacity. Meanwhile, Cabras 1 is expected to come fully online by Friday — providing another 66 MW — while GPA crews began to assess and repair Cabras 2 Wednesday. Despite issuing an outage schedule, there were no rolling outages Wednesday, likely due to cooler weather reducing demand for power, according to a release from the utility. Regardless, all GPA customers are being asked to conserve as much power as possible as the utility’s assets are brought online.

While all four baseload units were shut down Wednesday, all four have undergone some manner of overhaul or repair in the last year. MEC 8 completed its overhaul recently, according to Manzano, while Cabras 2 underwent an extensive overhaul period earlier this year to increase capacity. Cabras 1 had recently replaced a transformer allowing it to increase its capacity as well. This unit is scheduled for an overhaul later this year. MEC 9 was overhauled last year, according to Manzano.

However, Cabras 1 and 2 are also two of the island’s oldest units, over 40 years old, and the MEC units have been running at increased utilization since the fire at Cabras 3 and 4 on August 2015, which removed two of GPA’s more efficient assets.

The islandwide power system will see another 60 MW when Cabras 1 returns.