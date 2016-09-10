BOE finalizes job vacancy announcement for education commissioner

THE Board of Education met on Thursday to finalize the job vacancy announcement for the position of education commissioner.

Board Chairman Herman T. Guerrero, in an interview, said once they decide on the requirements they will instruct the Public School System’s human resources office to make an announcement.

“That will be for a month,” he said, referring to the job vacancy announcement or JVA.

The position has been vacant since Dr. Rita A. Sablan’s retirement on Aug. 19. She served as commissioner for eight years.

“We’re just working to ensure that there’s consensus iwith respect to the final requirements for the JVA, including the duties and responsibilities,” board vice chairwoman Denise Tanya R. King said.

Guerrero said they also want to ensure that the JVA is consistent with CNMI laws and the Constitution.

The other board members present at the meeting on Thursday were Janice Tenorio, Marylou Ada and Florine M. Hofschneider who participated through video-teleconference.

PSS chief legal counsel Adam Hardwicker and board legal counsel Tiberius Mocanu also attended the meeting.

Guerrero said the board will determine whether the applicants have met the requirements before the interview and the selection process.

In other news, he said Associate Commissioner for Student and Support Services Yvonne R. Pangelinan is no longer the acting commissioner.

He said he has appointed the associate commissioner for administrative services, Glenn Muna, to be acting commissioner from Sept. 5 to 10, but he will again ask PSS management for a recommendation before he appoints another acting commissioner since Muna will be going off-island with the PSS leadership for official business today, Friday.