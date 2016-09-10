CUC offers contract to applicant for chief financial officer’s position

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. acting executive director Gary Camacho said an offer has been made to one of the candidates for the chief financial officer’s position which is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Camacho said he cannot disclose the name, however, until such time as the applicant accepts the offer.

“An offer is currently being negotiated, and we are waiting for him to confirm,” he said, adding that the CUC human resources office will process the employment of the new CFO.

The applicant is from off-island, Camacho said, adding that he is hopeful he will take the job.

“I know he has expressed interest obviously,” Camacho added.

On May 25, 2016, Camacho signed a memorandum to terminate the contract of Matt Yaquinto the then-chief financial officer.

Yaquinto, who was hired in May 2015, said he was illegally terminated.

The acting CFO is Joann Paraiso, CUC’s chief accountant.

As for Tim Barringer, who was offered a contract as CUC’s executive director last week, Camacho said: “We’re giving him more time. There’s no immediate deadline. We’re still waiting for his decision.”

Barringer was on Saipan last week and visited CUC facilities. He left on Tuesday.

Camacho also reiterated that the CUC board has yet to discuss his own position once the executive director’s post is filled.

The executive director’s post has been vacant since June 2015 following the resignation of Alan Fletcher.

Camacho headed the power division before he was appointed acting executive director.

“That’s obviously where I would go back to,” he said, referring to his former post.

“But if there’s still an opportunity for me here, I’ve not been informed of it yet,” he added.