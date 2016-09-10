Senate to hold public hearing on Yatar’s appointment to election commission

THE Senate Committee on Executive, Appointments, and Government Investigations will conduct a public hearing Wednesday on Rota for Esther Yatar who was nominated to the Commonwealth Election Commission.

The committee chaired by Sen. Frank Cruz has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. in the Rota mayor’s office conference room.

Yatar was appointed on Aug. 9 to serve as an election board member representing Rota.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yatar will serve a four-year term and succeed Josepha Barcinas.

Yatar is an administrative staff member at the Rota Mayor’s Office.

She has also worked at the Rota Health Center, with the CNMI Census, also on Rota, and at Simon A. Sanchez High School on Guam.

Yatar graduated in May 1976 at George Washington High School on Guam.