Retired Rota CRM employee arrested for sexually abusing minor

A 64-YEAR-OLD retired employee of Coastal Resources Management Office on Rota has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl twice in April and July this year.

At the bail hearing on Thursday afternoon, Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Manases Masga Manglona Sr. of Teneto, Rota.

The court appointed Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark to represent the defendant while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas represented the government.

Manglona was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, two counts of disturbing the peace and two counts of assault and battery.

Judge Camacho denied the defendant’s request to be released upon posting $5,000 or 10 percent cash of the bail recommended. The defendant was then remanded to the Department of Corrections. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 13, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. and the arraignment was set for Sept. 26, 2016 at 9 a.m.

Police Detective Shaw Clay D.L.C. Taisacan stated in an affidavit that a teacher from a school on Rota reported an incident of sexual abuse of a minor to police on Sept. 6, 2016.

Taisacan said according to the teacher, a seventh grader told her that the defendant touched her inappropriately several times.

The teacher said she was about to park her car on campus on the morning of Sept. 6, 2016 when the victim flagged her down and told her about the abuse, and how she wanted it all to stop. The victim told the teacher that she was scared every time the defendant would touch her and kiss her on the lips.

Taisacan said the victim told police that the most recent incident happened in July.

She said her parents dropped her and her four-year-old brother off at the defendant’s house as both her parents were working that day.

She said the defendant kissed her and touched her inappropriately which made her uncomfortable. She said she did not tell the defendant’s wife or anyone else because she was scared.

The victim told police that the defendant also touched her inappropriately on April 17, 2016 when the defendant bought her breakfast and then took her to one of the rooms in an abandoned hotel.

The girl said this had happened several times, but she could not recall the exact dates.