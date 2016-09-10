Guam’s Calvo may declare FSM consul ‘persona non grata’

HAGÅTÑA — Amid growing tensions between Guam and the Federated States of Micronesia over the repatriation of convicted Micronesian citizens, Gov. Eddie Calvo on Thursday threatened to declare FSM Consul General Roberto Ruecho persona non grata.

The ties between the two Pacific jurisdictions apparently started going south on the heels of Ruecho’s announcement on Wednesday that his office would no longer cooperate with Calvo in the repatriation process.

“If you confirm this is his attitude toward our people, then I declare him to be persona non grata by the government of Guam,” Calvo said in a letter to FSM President Peter Christian.

Ruecho’s statement was backed by FSM Congress Speaker Wesley Simina, who said that deporting errant citizens “is a matter that does not concern Guam, but the United States government.”

In the past two months, the government of Guam has sought the FSM consulate’s assistance in verifying the citizenship of several individuals who are incarcerated in Guam, and who have been selected for the commutation of their sentences and eventual repatriation to the FSM.

Ruecho announced he would no longer extend such assistance after the Guam government identified another citizen “for permanent removal to his home state of Yap in the FSM.” The inmate is currently serving time in prison for family violence and resisting arrest, but has previously served time for vehicular homicide. He has been arrested on other occasions for assaulting a police officer, reckless driving, DUI with injuries and assault — with alcohol as a common denominator in each case.

“The issue of criminal conduct on Guam is, without a doubt, 100 percent of concern to Guam. To believe otherwise is to suggest that it is right that our interests are governed by imperial hands and the whispers from the State Department,” Calvo stated in his letter to Christian.

The governor said his expectation of cooperation from FSM “is not about diplomacy,” but rather a matter of “mutual respect” and dealing with issues based on island traditions.

“I would never dare to enter your home and disrespect you. Our cultures share these deep-rooted values of reciprocity and respect. Much less would I send someone to your home and, upon his injuring you, claim that his removal concerns your landlord, not you,” Calvo said.

“This works both ways, for if a Guam resident were to disrespect your people in your land, I would demand his removal from your society and replace his crimes with the shame and apology of our people, along with the assurance that you would never have to see him again,” he added.

Calvo said he would rather see the migration problems resolved between Guam and FSM without getting the United States involved.

“This is about preserving the ways of our islands,” the governor said. “We need to deal with these issues ourselves, as we are dealing with many other issues the United States promised and failed to deliver on throughout the history of the compacts.”

Calvo further lashed out at the federal government for implementing policies, regulations and mandates that he said harm rather than help the Pacific islands.

“If the United States has any real interest in the prosperity of our peoples beyond that which is needed for their global interests, then it’s pretty clear the U.S. has no idea what it is doing in this region,” Calvo said.

“I don’t believe this was their intention. But it is clear to me that some in the U.S. government prefer to believe that we islanders lack the refinement and the presence of mind to conduct our affairs appropriately and by their standards.”

Compared to Guam, however, Calvo said FSM is in an enviable position being a sovereign nation. “You have a seat at the table. We’re fighting for ours,” he said.