Del Rosario asks court to disqualify AG from representing Hocog, Larson in MV Luta lawsuit

CNMI resident and taxpayer John Del Rosario has filed a motion to disqualify the attorney general from representing Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa C. Larson in the lawsuit Del Rosario filed regarding the government’s $400,000 “loan” to MV Luta.

Del Rosario, through his counsel Jennifer Dockter, states that the attorney general’s representation poses an impermissible conflict of interest, violates the duties of the AG’s office and taints the fairness of the proceedings.

In a five-page motion, Dockter said that “the attorney general cannot lawfully, adequately or ethically represent all sides of this conflict — both defense and prosecution, Larson and Hocog.”

Dockter said the AG cannot represent both Hocog and Larson and fulfill the AG’s duties to the commonwealth because the positions are impossibly oppositional.

“It is a level of misconduct that taints the fairness of these proceedings, and thus disqualification is necessary,’ Dockter said.

She added that “even if proper written, informed conflict waivers were obtained before the start of the representation, this would not eliminate the conflict that the AG has when defending violations of the law it is tasked with upholding.”

Dockter said as the attorney for Hocog, the AG must defend against allegations that Hocog breached the Government’s Ethics Act and the Open Government Act; but as Larson’s lawyer, the AG has admitted to facts sufficient to establish that Hocog breached the Government Ethics Act.

Dockter said as attorneys for the government, the AG’s office must defend the laws and bring legal action for violations of the Government Ethics Act. But if the AG represents Hocog, the AG is defending violations of the law that he is mandated to uphold under the Constitution.

Dockter said the AG’s representation involves a concurrent conflict of interest because Larson admitted facts adverse to Hocog. Larson implicated the late governor and former client of the AG who owes a duty to the government to prosecute violations of the law, Dockter said.

She said Larson made certain admissions including the fact that Hocog “offered” and voted on Resolution 19-3 that authorized payment of public funds to Luta Mermaid LLC; that the shareholders of Luta Mermaid LLC are relatives of Hocog as defined by the Government Ethics Act; that Hocog offered and voted upon a resolution that gave $400,000 to his relatives’ corporation; and that Larson has openly admitted to facts that sufficiently establish that Hocog violated the Government Ethics Act.

Dockter said the attorney for one party cannot both implicate another party and attempt to defend that party against the same allegations.

Dockter said Larson, in her defense, implicated the late Gov. Eloy S. Inos, a former client of the AG.

“The AG has asserted a defense that directly blames and implicates [his] former client,” Dockter said.

The AG, she added, is responsible for defending the law and prosecuting violations, including violations of the Government Ethics Act.

She said the Government Ethics Act tasks the public auditor to make recommendations for legal action which must be undertaken by the AG.

If the public auditor investigates the acts alleged in this case, Dockter said, the public auditor is legally required to send its reports of findings to the governor — who is also represented by the AG.

Judge Pro Tem Timothy H. Bellas has set a hearing for Oct. 5, 2016 on the motion to disqualify the attorney general as counsel for Hocog and Larson.