Bureau of Environmental Health conducts sanitary inspections
-
12 Sep 2016
-
(Press Release) — The Bureau of Environmental Health conducted sanitary inspections in August on the retail, eating and drinking establishments and their grades are as follows:
Grade “A”
D.C. Coffee Shop, Garapan
Sam Corporation Pacific Distillery, San Antonio
Alberto’s Catering, Chalan Kanoa
Alberto’s BBQ, Chalan Kanoa
Kim’s Mini Mart, San Jose
Kee Sandwich To Go, Garapan
Store CSA Retail, Garapan
Blue Sky Market & Butcher, Chalan Piao
Top Academy & Interior, Navy Hill
KS Childhood Development Center, Koblerville
Northern Marianas International School, Susupe
Northern Marianas Trade Institute, Lower Base
Kagman High School
Koblerville Elementary School
Dandan Middle School
Oleai Elementary School
WSR Elementary School, Chalan Kanoa
GTC Elementary School, San Roque
Grade”B”
Moby Dick Restaurant, Garapan
Piggy House Restaurant, Chalan Laulau
GrandVrio Tropicana Restaurant, Garapan
Grade “C”
GrandVrio Dolphin Restaurant, Garapan
The establishments ordered closed for serious violations of health and sanitation standards:
Franko’s Yum Yum Catering, Kagman (March 28, 2016)
GrandVrio Airi Restaurant, Garapan (Aug. 29, 2016)