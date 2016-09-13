Bureau of Environmental Health conducts sanitary inspections

(Press Release) — The Bureau of Environmental Health conducted sanitary inspections in August on the retail, eating and drinking establishments and their grades are as follows:

Grade “A”

D.C. Coffee Shop, Garapan

Sam Corporation Pacific Distillery, San Antonio

Alberto’s Catering, Chalan Kanoa

Alberto’s BBQ, Chalan Kanoa

Kim’s Mini Mart, San Jose

Kee Sandwich To Go, Garapan

Store CSA Retail, Garapan

Blue Sky Market & Butcher, Chalan Piao

Top Academy & Interior, Navy Hill

KS Childhood Development Center, Koblerville

Northern Marianas International School, Susupe

Northern Marianas Trade Institute, Lower Base

Kagman High School

Koblerville Elementary School

Dandan Middle School

Oleai Elementary School

WSR Elementary School, Chalan Kanoa

GTC Elementary School, San Roque

Grade”B”

Moby Dick Restaurant, Garapan

Piggy House Restaurant, Chalan Laulau

GrandVrio Tropicana Restaurant, Garapan

Grade “C”

GrandVrio Dolphin Restaurant, Garapan

The establishments ordered closed for serious violations of health and sanitation standards:

Franko’s Yum Yum Catering, Kagman (March 28, 2016)

GrandVrio Airi Restaurant, Garapan (Aug. 29, 2016)