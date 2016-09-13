Japanese students get a taste of local culture at NMC

EIGHTEEN students from Shinshu University in Japan visited Northern Marianas College for a cultural exchange meeting on Thursday.

According to Christine Inos, NMC International Student Services counselor, a representative of the university contacted the college a few months ago.

“The university representative basically wanted some kind of a cultural exchange meeting — they wanted to interact with students from the college or the island in general but mostly at the college level because they come from a university.”

Inos said the students arrived here with a professor who had been on island before.

In the beginning, she added, they had to “struggle a bit because of the language barrier, but it was overcome when the college’s own Japanese exchange student acted as the main translator.”

She added, “Toro Kikuchi, one of our NMC [International Student Services] students interacted with the Shimshu University students and shared his college experiences in the CNMI. It was a meet-and-greet kind of exchange but with a bit of cultural experience.”

Lorielyn Lacay, Associated Students of NMC president, said during their meeting with the Japanese, “we had coconut weaving, staged Chamorro and Carolinian cultural performances, and served popular island dishes, including eskabeche, chicken kelaguen, red rice, barbecue and roast pig. The Japanese students learned how to barbecue too.”

Inos said the visiting Shinshu University students interacted with the general NMC student population.

“We had a big turnout from our college students, and it was really fun for them.

“This was the first cultural exchange dinner held on the NMC campus, and it was a great and meaningful exchange for the Shimshu University students and for our NMC students as well.”

Inos said an annual student cultural exchange for NMC is not a bad idea.