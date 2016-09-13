Interim president talks about NMC’s plans

NORTHERN Marianas College Interim President David Attao presented NMC’s five-year strategic plan to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce during its general meeting last week at Kanoa Resort.

He said the plan aims to increase NMC’s relevance to the CNMI workforce and community needs; ensure continued accreditation; accelerate time to completion; improve student success and support; and strengthen operations and resource development.

“The board created a vision, what we want to look like, what we are going to be in the next five years,” Attao said.

“They have chosen the path of an economic engine, to drive the economic growth of the CNMI.”

He stressed the importance of collecting data and making data-driven decisions in implementing workforce training and development strategies.

“How do we get there? We will get there through a lot of research so we need a lot of data. We need to understand innovation, we need to have teamwork, and we need to have partners.”

An immediate priority is to ensure that NMC continues to meet the islands’ workforce needs, he added.

“The college will continue to partner with the private sector…and address other important educational goals.”

Attao thanked the chamber members for supporting NMC through scholarships for students, workforce-learning opportunities and support, mentoring/hiring graduates and students, grant opportunities, and their input through the program advisory process.

Attao said NMC has already graduated its first group of students who earned their bachelor of science in business management degree from the college.

“This program was launched two years ago in response to input from the private sector. Many of the graduates have been accepted by the University of Guam’s professional MBA program.

“The college is also pursuing an accreditation [from the Accrediting Council for Business Schools and Programs], the accrediting council for business school programs worldwide.”

In addition, NMC will soon launch an accounting-concentration program for its bachelor of science in business management for students who want to pursue CPA professional credential status, he added.

NMC recently received a $25,000 grant from Bank of Hawaii which will be used toward the establishment of a business-simulation lab, Attao said.

“The lab will provide students with necessary business skills, especially in the areas of management, accounting, hospitality management, marketing, and computer applications. It will also encourage students to self-analyze their performance in a risk-free environment through the use of simulation packages.”

Attao noted the growing enrollment over the last few years and the increasing number of graduates.

“Just this past May NMC conferred the largest number of degrees ever.”

But he said is not realistic to assume that the college can produce and train enough local workers within five years.

Attao also spoke about NMC’s recovery efforts following Typhoon Soudelor, which damaged 19 of 25 buildings on campus.

NMC is planning to modernize its facilities, he said, and is asking the CNMI Legislature to allow the college to borrow up to $40 million for the construction of new facilities.

“In a nutshell, NMC is moving — we are moving fast, and we’re trying our best to stabilize the college for…the next college president.”

Attao expressed his appreciation to NMC students, staff, faculty and board members for their commitment and their dedication to the college.