Mayor Apatang, Japanese students exchange stories about history

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang on Friday exchanged stories with visiting Japanese students about local history.

He gave them a copy of a NMI history book while students presented a draft storybook about their research on the islands’ history.

It was the 10th annual visit of students from Nihon University to conduct research about the history of the NMI during the Japanese administration from 1914 to 1944.

The 10 students from Nihon University were on island for four days to visit historical sites and record their experiences.

During the meeting, Apatang presented a certificate of appreciation to university professor Yukiko Koshiro who helped raise funds for Saipan after Typhoon Soudelor last year.





Koshimo was not with the visiting group, but Apatang said he deeply appreciates her and Nihon University’s assistance during the typhoon recovery effort.

The mayor’s office also gave each visiting student a bag containing souvenirs and goodies.

Apatang also encouraged students to visit Saipan again with their friends.

Willie Matsumoto, president of Pacific Eagle Enterprises, facilitated the students’ visit. He said the group was not able to visit last year because of Soudelor, but Nihon University will continue sending students every year to learn more about Saipan.

Except for Keisuke Betsuho, all the other students were visiting Saipan for the first time: Miki Ouchi, Chiaki Ikehata, Hitoshi Tomizawa, Takatoshi Imai Shizuoka, Yoh Hirata, SAeko Ando, Takuro Hishyimura, Shota Aoki and Kazuki Takahashi.

They were accompanied by their translator, Pedro Matagolai.