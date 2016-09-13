John Kileleman arrested for hitting mother, sister with metal pipe

THE Superior Court imposed a $50,000 cash bail on a man who was arrested for repeatedly hitting his mother and sister with a metal pipe and an antenna at their residence in As Lito on Sept. 7, 2016.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho retained the bail originally recommended by Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo on 36-year-old John Frank Teregeyo Kileleman who appeared in court for a bail hearing on Sept. 9, 2016. The court appointed Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig to represent the defendant while Assistant Attorney General Barbara Cepeda appeared for the government.

The defendant was charged with assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and battery, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and senior citizen physical abuse.

The preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 14, 2016 at 9 a.m. and the arraignment was set for Sept. 26, 2016 at 9 a.m.

Police Detective Peter A. Aldan stated in his report that police responded to a call for assistance involving an assault and battery just before midnight on Sept. 7, 2016.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the victims were in their shared bedroom at around 11 p.m. when the mother asked the defendant’s 32-year-old sister to check if the front door was locked.

The defendant’s sister told police she saw the defendant enter his bedroom adjacent to hers carrying a broom.

The defendant’s sister said she then turned off the radio that was playing loud music in the defendant’s bedroom.

She said this angered him, and he approached her with the broom stick.

The sister also saw broken dishes on the floor and asked the defendant why he had made a mess and did not clean it up.

She said as she cleaned up the kitchen the defendant got angry and threw the broomstick at her.

When the broom hit the window, the defendant picked it up again.

While the two argued, he swung the broomstick, hitting her in the head twice.

She said the broomstick broke in half and she saw blood dripping down her face.

The victim said the defendant picked up the broken half of the broom stick and continued hitting her with it before punching her in the mouth.

The defendant’s mother told the defendant to stop, but he picked up an object and threw it at his mother who was knocked down.

The defendant then picked up a metal pipe and struck his mother on the back of her head while she was still lying on the floor.

The defendant’s sister ran to shield her mother from the metal pipe, but he still managed to hit his mother on the knee.

The sister tried to drag her mother to the side door leading to the garage while the defendant continued to hit them both with the metal pipe.

She said the defendant also grabbed a long metal antenna and struck their mother in the face, leaving a wound, before kicking both his mother and sister.

The defendant’s sister said she managed to drag her mother outside the garage and closed the door, but the defendant went around to the front and continued to kick them, hitting his mother in the legs and his sister in the mouth.

The defendant then went back to the kitchen and broke plates and the cabinet holding other plates, then fled on foot.

A cousin next door called 911 for help. Responding medics transported both mother and daughter to the Commonwealth Health Center for treatment.

Responding police officers with a K9 located the defendant hiding about 200 feet away from their house.

The mother sustained a three-inch laceration on her check and at the back of her head. She was admitted to the hospital for further observation. The sister received 11 stitches for two lacerations on her forehead and her head. She also had a swollen left hand, and bruises on her arms.