Torres to testify before US House panel

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres is in Washington, D.C. to testify at a U.S. congressional oversight hearing set for Tuesday there.

The oversight hearing starts at 11 a.m. EST which is 1 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the CNMI, and it will be streamed live on http://naturalresources.house.gov/.

Torres left the islands last week and headed to Alaska to meet with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski to discuss CNMI workforce issues. Murkowski chairs the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources which has oversight jurisdiction over the CNMI and other insular areas.

The congressional hearing will be conducted by the U.S. House Subcommittee on Indian, Insular, and Alaska Native Affairs chaired by another Republican from Alaska, Congressman Don Young.

The hearing will review “the economic impacts from the implementation of the commonwealth-only worker program in the Northern Mariana Islands under Public Law 110-229,” or the federalization law. The hearing will focus especially on the availability of labor in the CNMI, according to U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, a member of the subcommittee.

Besides Torres, Alex Sablan, chairman of the Strategic Economic Development Council’s CW and Labor Task Force, will also testify.

According to a statement from the administration, “Governor Torres was invited to testify…. In his testimony, Governor Torres will highlight the CNMI’s need for economic growth and present evidence of an increase in our U.S.-eligible worker population as a result of our growing economy and a plan for a more effective transition. The hearing will also see a discussion about H.R. 5888, which was introduced by Congressman Sablan and is a reflection of the recommendations laid out by Governor Torres and the Section 902 team for a long-term solution.”

Kilili’s bill will extend the CW program from 2019 to 2029 and increase the CW cap from the current 12,999 to 18,000.