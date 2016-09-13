OPA, AG: No to removal of hiring restrictions in casino employment

THE public auditor is against the passage of House Bill 19-195, which proposes to remove the casino hiring restrictions imposed on members of the 18th Legislature and their immediate family members.

The attorney general said the restriction should be made applicable to present and future members of the Legislature and their immediate family members.

In their respective legal opinions, Public Auditor Michael Pai and AG Edward Manibusan said the removal of the restriction might constitute a conflict of interest among legislators and their respective family members.

House Bill 19-195 is now with the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations whose chairman, Rep. Glenn Maratita, has sought legal opinions regarding the measure introduced by Rep. Antonio Sablan.

Under the law, members of the 18th Legislature, which passed the Saipan casino law, and their immediate family members are prohibited from seeking employment with the casino for five years.

Manibusan said the restriction in 4 CMC Section 2326 serves an important public purpose of protecting the legislative process from undue influence and erosion of public confidence in the lawmaking process.

He said there are two purposes for this restriction: one is “to assure the general public that the 18th Legislature was not unduly influenced by private casino interests, and the second is to instill public confidence in the legislative process by assuring the general public that members of the 18th Legislature who voted on the measure and their immediate families would not benefit financially in any way for approving Public Law 18-43 [the Saipan casino law] as amended by Public Law 18-56.”

The AG said the restriction remains in effect until 2019.

Manibusan said 4 CMC Section 2326 has also prevented the members of the 19th Legislature who also served in the 18th Legislature “from having a financial link between the immediate family member closest to the legislative member and the casino licensee. The restriction reinforces the Government Ethics Code’s conflict-of-interest provisions, which prevent a legislator from participating in a decision in which he or she has a pecuniary interest and a legislator from using his position to obtain a private gain.”

According to the AG, “Rather than removing the immediate relatives from the provision, the Legislature should consider removing the five-year sunset deadline and making it applicable to present and future members of the Legislature and immediate family members.”

Pai said H.B. 19-195 raises potential concerns with regard to the Government Ethics Act.

He said removal of any part of that restriction would be providing a potential gain of employment to those people previously restricted.

“The five-year time frame contemplated was presumably to dissipate the taint of the vote on future employment of their family members. Any previous member of the 18th Legislature who is now a member of the 19th Legislature voting for the removal of restriction whose family member obtained employment with the license holder could be constructed as using their public position to obtain a potential private benefit for their family,” Pai said.

“The Legislature had legitimate reason to insert a five-year ban on employment on themselves and any family members with the casino license holder. Discussion and voting on this amendment exposes former members of the 18th Legislature to possible transgression of existing law.

“OPA recommends against passage of the current bill and in the event it is called to a vote, OPA recommends that members of the 18th Legislature, currently with the 19th Legislature, abstain from debating and voting on the measure,” Pai said.