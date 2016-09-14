Making the humanities relevant to the community

SCOTT Russell, executive director of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, spoke about the objectives of the council and upcoming events at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce meeting on Sept. 7, 2016 at Kanoa Resort.

He said the council is a private, non-profit 501 C (3) corporation with a 13-member board of directors and is affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“We are also a designated educational institution eligible for Education Tax Credit donations which allows us to receive donations up to $5,000,” he added.

He said the humanities include studies defined by a U.S. congressional act: archaeology, history, ethics, jurisprudence, languages and linguistics, literature, and philosophy.

“Also social sciences which use historical and philosophical approaches,” he added.

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s priorities are:

• Studying and preserving local history, languages and cultures.

• Strengthening family literacy skills.

• Exploring U.S.-CNMI public policy.

• Documenting the CNMI’s cultural and historical ties with the Asia-Pacific region.

• Providing humanities programming in the classroom.

• Offering life-long learning opportunities.

“As far as strategies to make the humanities relevant and available to the community, we have four general rubrics or themes: know ourselves, know our neighbors (be inclusive), start them young, and grow the grassroots,” Russell said.

Under the “know ourselves” and “know our neighbors” rubrics the following are the programs implemented by the council: teacher’s institute, history research workshops, biannual Marianas history conference (with Guam), humanities publication series, digital archives initiative (digital documents/photos), “Diversity Now! Seminar,” “My Place in the CNMI” Digital Photo Project, 1st Humanities Film Festival-“What Does the American Dream Mean to Me,” “Samoan Exiles on Saipan 1909-1915,” and the annual Martin Luther King Day activities.

As for the “start them young” theme, Russell said, “we have put a lot of emphasis on it by bringing humanities programming to the classroom.”

These programs include the young writers’ workshops, student film projects, the Valentine N. Sengebau poetry competition, the junior high mock trial program and council internships.

To “grow the grassroots,” Russell said their initiatives are the Motheread Family Literacy Program, the community lecture series, “Your Humanities Half-Hour” radio program, Micronesian authors initiative, the governor’s humanities awards and the community grants program.

“A lot of people think the humanities are not for the benefit of the general people, or you have to have a college degree or a graduate degree in order to understand what the humanities are,” Russell said. “So the ‘grow the grassroots’ is a way of getting programming out in the community that involves people at the village level.”

Russell invited the chamber of commerce members to the council’s upcoming programs and public presentations.

These include an exhibit of the French artist Paul Jacoulet’s artwork at the T-Galleria by DFS.

“They will be having an opening night on the 16th of September, and the public is invited. It will be good to see it because a lot of local people who are pictured in the artwork are included in the rainbow series drawn by Jacoulet in the 1930s.”

The other upcoming humanities events are the mini-conference on Marianas militarization, the launch of the Garapan Heritage Trail, the planning for the 2020 forum on “rapid economic growth,” developing interpretive signage at historic and cultural sites in partnership with the Marianas Visitors Authority, the council’s 25th anniversary, and the third Marianas History Conference.

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s mission is to “foster awareness, understanding, and appreciation of the humanities through support for the educational programs that relate the humanities to the indigenous cultures and to the intellectual needs and interests of the people of the CNMI.”