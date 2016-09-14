Public invited to enjoy Cultural Heritage Month events

AS part of the ongoing Cultural Heritage Month celebration, various cultural activities and events have been scheduled throughout September.

On Friday, Sept. 9, at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan, the cultural performances of the Langowófisch dancers were featured.

They were led by Lucy “Neitimwaay” Lisua Rosario-Selepeo who said that “Langowófisch” means respecting the heavens, the air, the land and the people of the land.

“What makes us different from other performers is that we use love songs for our dances.”

She said they are “love dancers.”

“The dance was taught to us by our grandfather, Rafael ‘Estomaar’ Lisua who grew up on Agrihan in the Northern Islands.”

Selepeo said they are inviting everyone to watch their performances and those of the other groups.

“We welcome the young and the old to learn not only our cultural traditions but our language as well.”

Cultural Heritage Month planning committee co-chair Cinta Kaipat said: “I want to thank everyone who came out tonight, and got to enjoy the dance performances, and of course for partaking of the feasts that we have.”

As for the traditional fashion show, she said they decided to combine it with the Uumw Chaha Night on Sept. 30 which will be the final event.

The traditional fashion show will feature contemporary and historical cultural attire.

“We’ll display our traditional fashions from way back to the present and I’m sure everyone will have a great time,” Kaipat said.

“We continue to invite the entire public not just Chamorros and Carolinians, but also our other community members, visitors or residents, to please come out and join us.”

The theme this year is “Celebrating Who We Are.”

“This is an opportunity for us to share our culture and our traditions by breaking down some barriers and having everyone understand each other,” Kaipat said. “We are not strangers to each other. We are all friends and family in this beautiful paradise we call Saipan, CNMI.”

The following is the Cultural Heritage Month updated activities schedule:

• Sept. 16, Friday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Island Cuisine Night (Carolinian Utt)

• Sept. 17, Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Chief Aghurubw Day Celebration (Managaha)

• Sept. 22, Thursday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Speech Competition (Carolinian Utt)

• Sept. 23, Friday, 4:30 p.m. Mass, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. entertainment, 13 Fishermen 30th Memorial Celebration (13 Fishermen Monument, Garapan)

• Sept. 24, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Island Family Fun Day/Handline Fishing Lessons (Carolinian Utt)

• Sept. 25, Sunday4 p.m.-7 p.m., Rematao Music Society Open Mic Presentation/Talaya Fishing Competition (Carolinian Utt)

• Sept. 28-29, Cultural Symposium (venue and time to be announced)

• Sept. 30, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Uumw Chaha Night/Traditional Fashion Show