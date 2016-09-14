NMI commemorates 9/11 anniversary

“WE Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes,” a ceremony commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the U.S., was held at the Commonwealth Ports Authority Airport Field on Sunday.

“The attack awakened a sleeping giant and Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom launched America’s might into the War on Terrorism,” according to Department of Fire Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Clyde Norita in his remarks.

He took note that some of today’s young servicemembers were still in kindergarten when the attack occurred.

“America’s sons and daughters took up the call, wore the uniform of our armed services and fought the war. Many made the ultimate sacrifice and many more are still fighting the war in some far away mountain in Afghanistan, desert in Iraq or corner of the globe that we have never heard of.

“Remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the War on Terrorism, and thank those who have served and or continue to serve in our armed forces.”

Jerry Tan, president of Tan Holdings Corp., said in a message delivered by Tan Holdings executive and Marine veteran Ruselle Zapanta:

“May every flag be a symbol and tribute of our appreciation to them. Here we are, 15 Septembers later still standing as a proud and strong nation. Our nation would not be great without these honorable men and women, so today I hope that we take part and appreciate the beauty of our freedom and remember those that sacrificed their lives for our sake and for that of future generations.”

Tan also applauded the various people and agencies that came together to make the event possible.

“It is important that we let the people know how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice…thanks to all our brave men and women we were able to unite, rebuild, and overcome,” he added.

For his part, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3457 junior vice commander Brad Ruszala said like many others in the nation, he wanted to re-enlist in the armed service following the 9/11 attack.

“Everyone wanted to do something, and I wanted to do something. I was angry. I wanted to punish those responsible for inflicting pain upon our country, upon innocent civilians, upon those who robbed families of their loved ones, and upon those who robbed children of their future with their parents.

“When we come together...it helps us remember the pain we felt, the tears we wept, the uncertainty we faced and the resolve we found to recover together.





“I remember that after the immediate aftermath of Sept. 11, people were much nicer to one another. It was similar to how our community came together after Typhoon Soudelor.

“People genuinely cared for each other because we were dealt the same staggering blow, but like a great champion, we stumbled but did not fall.

“The pain of Sept. 11th continues to plague each of us in some way. However, my spirits remain buoyed by the heroic acts of our first responders who sacrificed themselves to ensure the safety of others.”

Students from Grace Christian Academy, Marianas High School, and Mount Carmel School presented a speech and poster tribute to all the first responders, servicemembers and veterans participating in the event.

Tina Sablan of the office of U.S Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan updated the community about programs for veterans, military personnel and their families.

The Matua Riders presented a dedication lap as a tribute to the nation’s men and women in uniform.

At 5 p.m., the Freedom Walk commenced. TheMarianas High School JROTC color guard posted the colors while the national and commonwealth anthems were sung by the MHS Glee Club.

Father James Balajadia led the opening prayer.

There was also a special acknowledgement for the American Red Cross volunteers from the CNMI who were deployed to the U.S. following the attack. These included Ken Concepcion, Florence Sablan, Joe Jetail, Jerry Facey, Rudy Guerrero, Janet McCollough, Anne Earhard, Lupe Sabino, Claudine Atalig, Christa Sablan, Alice Romolor, Diana Crisostomo, and Anna Ludwick.

The sirens of the emergency responders’ vehicles blared for about 30 seconds as part of the ceremony.

A 21-gun salute was fired by the Department of Public Safety and CPA ports police officers while“Taps” was played by Dr. Ed Tudor, commander VFW District 6 Guam/Saipan.

