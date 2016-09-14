Two habitual offenders arrested for copper-wire theft

TWO individuals have been arrested for attempting to steal copper wire from the former Capitol Bowling establishment in Garapan in July. One of the two is on probation.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $20,000 cash bail on Barry Loyd Galang Lizama, 43, and Primo Ogarto, 35, who both appeared in court for a bail hearing on Sept. 12, 2016.

Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark represented Ogarto. As for Lizama, the court said it will appoint another counsel as there is a conflict of interest with the Public Defender’s Office.

Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub represented the government.

The defendants are charged with theft and criminal mischief. The preliminary hearing will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2016 while the arraignment was set for Sept. 26, 2016 at 9 a.m.

If they post bail, the defendants are not allowed to apply for travel documents or leave Saipan without the court’s permission. They were also ordered to stay away from each other, from Garapan Elementary School and from Capital Bowling in Garapan.

In his affidavit of probable cause, Police Detective Daniel T. Joab stated that police officers responded to a call regarding a copper-wire theft in progress in the Lower Miha Housing area in Garapan at 9:43 p.m. on July 21, 2016.

There, police saw a silver Camry parked in front of a poker house and a male individual later identified as Lizama in the driver’s seat.

A witness told police that he and his girlfriend were stargazing when they saw Lizama driving around before stopping and getting out of the car. He appeared to be doing something under the rear bumper, the witness said.

Lizama got back into the car, drove around and parked in front of the poker house, the witness added.

According to the witness, Ogarto then approached Lizama’s car and they both walked to the back of the car.

Lizama opened the trunk of his car, took out something and handed it to Ogarto, the witness said, adding that Lizama pointed across the street, and Ogarto went in the direction Lizama had pointed.

The witness saw Ogarto puling at what appeared to be a long strand of wire while Lizama was in his car.

At this point, the witness called 911 and when police arrived, the witness said he saw Lizama shine his flashlight toward where Ogarto was. The witness said Ogarto dropped the copper wire and ran toward Garapan Elementary School.

Police officers saw that the generator room electrical box of the former Capital Bowling was damaged, the panel was forcibly opened and taken off the wall, the electrical manhole was cracked open and fresh copper wire cuttings were scattered in the area.

Police also noticed drag marks from the generator room out to the street and into Lower Miha where Lizama’s car was parked.

During the investigation, Lizama admitted to police that he and Ogarto stole copper wire from the former Capital Bowling.

Lizama said Ogarto tied the copper wire to the rear bumper of Lizama’s car and told Lizama to pull it to Lower Miha.

Lizama admitted that he cut the wire from the rear bumper of the car then went to play poker and waited for Ogarto.

Lizama is on two years of supervised probation after he was released from jail on Nov. 9, 2015 for another crime. One of his release conditions was that he was not to engage in any illegal activity and obey all CNMI and federal laws.

Lizama was detained for more than 24 hours after he was arrested on July 21, 2016. He waived his constitutional rights and asked to be released on his own recognizance after he agreed to help law enforcement as a cooperating defendant.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas later filed a motion to unseal documents and revoke the stipulation for release of Lizama from custody because he did not cooperate with the police in ongoing investigations.

Lizama’s rap sheet include charges for manufacture/sale/possession of firearms, theft, criminal trespass, family court cases, assault and battery and a long list of traffic violations. Ogarto’s rap sheet shows charges for theft, breach of contract, juvenile court cases and traffic violations.