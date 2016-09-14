2 men wanted for narcotics violations

CRIME Stoppers is asking the public’s help regarding two Chinese nationals wanted by the police.

Jia Wei Feng and Xuewen Xu are facing charges for narcotics violations, and the warrants for their arrest have been signed by Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

Feng, 27, and Xu, 33, are both at large.

Both are 5’6” tall, weighing 160 pounds with black short hair and brown eyes.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Jason Tarkong said DPS and Crime Stoppers are asking the community for any information regarding the whereabouts of Feng and Xu.

“If spotted, do not approach them,” Tarkong said. “Call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 234-7272.”

Caller ID is not used. You can also send web tips to www.nmicrimestoppers.net/.

All tips remain anonymous and Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.