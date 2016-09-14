Man robbed at gunpoint in his car

POLICE arrested a resident of Achugao for robbing the driver of a vehicle parked outside a poker arcade in Garapan last week.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a cash bail of $50,000 on Nobert Taman Rios who appeared in court for a bail hearing on Sept. 12, 2016. The court appointed Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark to represent the defendant while Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

The defendant was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections after the bail hearing.

On Sept, 9, 2016, Judge Camacho signed a warrant of arrest for 37-year-old Rios on the charges of robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police Detective Daniel Maliuyaf stated in his affidavit that officers were conducting a routine patrol in Garapan when they responded to a robbery on Sept. 7, 2016 at 4 p.m.

According to the victim, he parked in front of a poker arcade in Garapan to check if his friend was there. While he was still in his car, the defendant entered the rear right passenger side of his vehicle and ordered him to roll up the windows and turn up the music.

The victim said Rios then pulled out a gun wrapped in black cloth, pointed it at the victim and told him to drive. The victim said Rios also demanded money.

The victim drove around Garapan but when they reached the intersection near Hard Rock Café, Rios got mad and again demanded money.

The victim said he grabbed all the money in the center console of his car, amounting to $200, and gave it to the defendant.

The victim said Rios then told him to head east to the car wash near Mom’s Round Two and make a left turn into Filooris Avenue. But the victim lost control of his car and hit the traffic sign at the shoulder of the road.

The victim then got out of his car and ran toward the car wash where there was a group of people.

The victim said he saw Rios get out of the car and run away.

The victim went back to his car, drove to a nearby restaurant and called the police.

Maliuyaf said police reviewed surveillance camera footage taken from the poker arcade and identified Rios based on the victim’s account.

The victim also identified Rios from a photo lineup at the police station.

The preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 16, 2016 at 9 a.m. and the arraignment will be held on Sept. 26, 2016.