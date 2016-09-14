Power rates go down

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. on Monday announced it will decrease the fuel adjustment charge or FAC pass-through rate by $0.03692 per kilowatt hour.

The decrease of FAC —previously known as the levelized energy adjustment clause rate or LEAC — is due to the decrease in average fuel prices, CUC said in a statement.

The FAC rate of $0.13924 per kWh decreased to $0.13232 per kWh starting Sept. 1.

As a result, CUC said residential customers who use 500 kWh of power per month will pay approximately $3.46 less on their monthly bill.

This is the second decrease since August when FAC went down to $0.13924 from $0.14670 per kWh.

In June, FAC went up from $0.11283 per kWh to $0.13809 per kWh. It also increased in July from $0.13809 per kWh to $0.14670 per kWh.

In 2009, CUC instituted LEAC to recover fuel and fuel-related costs, a system also used by power providers on Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission later authorized CUC to change the name of LEAC to FAC to provide customers a more accurate description of the rate.

The pass-through rate is used to purchase fuel and serves as one of the two components that make up a CUC power bill.

The second rate component is the electric base rate, which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt servicing.

The commission has granted CUC permission to adjust the FAC rate based on the price of oil.

The adjustments are made when the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing equals or exceeds a 4.5 percent differential of the average per gallon cost of fuel used in the calculation of the FAC rate.

CUC said CNMI consumers have experienced an almost 54 percent drop in power rates compared to those in mid-20l4.