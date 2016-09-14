CUC: $15M needed to detect and repair water leaks

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. says detecting and fixing water leaks will cost $15 million while implementing a power generation expansion plan will require an additional $61 million.

CUC and the Department of Public Works were asked by the Senate to submit development plans in connection with infrastructure projects for power, water and waste water in the Third Senatorial District.

In response, CUC, through acting executive director Gary Camacho, submitted a development plan for infrastructure projects to the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications chaired by Sen. Sixto Igisomar.

According to the CUC report, its proposed projects and recommended plan of action include the following:

Install working meters on all service connections; detect and repair leaks throughout the system; drill new wells to replace deteriorated wells and undertake the Lower Base sewer project; abandon Isley booster stations; replace the Isley-As Perdido transmission; complete minor upgrades; implement San Roque distribution main modifications and tank metering.

CUC estimates the cost of installing working meters on all service connections at $500,000; $15,640,000 for leak detection and repairs; $19,640,000 for drilling new wells; $19,740,000 for pumping inventory; $22,240,000 for the Lower Base sewer project; $24,940,000 for the Isley booster stations; $28,440,000 for the Isley-As Perdido transmission main replacement; $31,440,000 to complete the collection of minor upgrades; $32,090,000 for the San Roque distribution main modification project; $32,290,000 for tank metering; and $32,890,000 to evaluate the impact of commercial developments on infrastructure.

CUC said aside from these proposed projects and costs, the total funding request for the power plant expansion with six engines is $61,158,672.

According to CUC, installing working meters on all service connections is being addressed through two Environmental Protection Agency funded projects, a Bureau of Reclamation project and an initiative undertaken by CUC operations in accordance with the CUC board’s directive utilizing CUC funds.

CUC said funding this project will provide for the regular replacement of meters as existing working meters fail in time.

This will lower the amount of unaccounted-for water by reducing the discrepancy between produced water volume and billed water volume as consumption readings will become accurate and reflect actual usage, CUC said.

The report added that its engineering department is currently leading the charge in leak detection and repair through two grants, one through the EPA and the other through the Bureau of Reclamation. Leak detection should reside in engineering until the concentrated effort is completed and then routine periodic normal leak detection should revert to operations, CUC said.

CUC said leak detection is near completion in the following tank services areas: Dandan, San Vicente and Koblerville. As Matuis, Kagman and Garapan will be tackled next.

CUC said it is proposing to hire additional leak-detection personnel so that it will have two active teams devoted to leak detection.

The report stated that CUC also wants to meet increasing power demand with a 70 percent reserve capacity at all times. CUC aims to supply power at “the most affordable cost and procure services through expedited and established procedures.”

However, CUC said it is facing challenges such as time constraints, funding, lack of technical expertise and procuring services within established procedures.

“Though various plans have been in the making since April 2016, decisions, funding approval and firm procurement actions need to be implemented immediately, focusing on the short-term power generation needs and solutions for Saipan,” the CUC report stated.