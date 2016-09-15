Repeat offender pleads guilty to hitting wife, gets 30 days

ASSOCIATE Judge Terera K. Kim-Tenorio sentenced a habitual offender to one year of imprisonment, all suspended except for 30 days after he admitted hitting his wife in March this year.

David Desebel Kapileo, 47, appeared in court for a change-of-plea hearing on Sept. 13, 2016 with his counsel, Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato.

Judge Kim-Tenorio gave Kapileo credit for the nine days he had already served in jail. After his release from prison, Kapileo will be on probation for one year under the supervision of the Office of Adult Probation.

The judge ordered the defendant to enroll in and complete an alcohol abuse and anger management course administered by the Community Guidance Center before his probation period expires.

Kapileo must also pay a court assessment fee of $25, a probation fee of $100, and obey all CNMI and federal laws as well as the rules of the Adult Probation Office.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley, who appeared for the government at the change-of-plea hearing, moved to dismiss with prejudice the charge of disturbing the peace against the defendant. The court granted Baisley’s motion.

According to the factual basis of the plea agreement, Kapileo threatened to beat up his wife and grabbed her by her face/mouth and squeezed, causing the victim to feel fear and pain.

On Sept. 12, 2016, Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho granted the stipulated motion of the Attorney General’s Office and Kapileo, through his counsel, to dismiss without prejudice the charge of criminal mischief against Kapileo who damaged the rented Toyota Yaris car of a woman.

Judge Camacho vacated the bench trial set for Sept. 15, 2016. On Aug. 2016, Judge Camacho denied Kapileo’s plea agreement for this criminal mischief case, saying the recommendation of the government to impose a 19-day jail sentence on Kapileo was too lenient.

Judge Camacho said Kapileo is a repeat offender with a string of prior criminal cases, including a conviction for the murder of his mother in Dec. 1992 for which he served 15 years, four different counts of assault and battery, burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon, criminal felony on top of several traffic cases and temporary restraining order cases in family court.