60 host families needed for Japanese exchange students

THE Saipan mayor’s office is seeking the support of 60 local families who can host Japan cultural exchange students and their chaperons.

119 students and 12 teachers from Johoku Boys High School Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan will arrive on Saipan on Oct. 17.

Mayor’s office student program coordinator Yuki Kishimoto said the Japanese students will visit schools, the manamko’ center as well as historical and other tourist sites on Saipan.

She said Saipan Business and Language Institute president Ikuo Yoshizawa is arranging and coordinating the visit of the students.

The mayor’s office provides assistance by enlisting host local families for the visiting students.

Kishimoto said the host families will be paid for accommodating the students at their homes.

Two students will be assigned to host families who will get $70 per day for the four-night stay, she added.

For more information, call the mayor’s office at 235-7304 or 234-6208.