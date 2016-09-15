Derek Sasamoto is acting education commissioner

PUBLIC School System finance and budget director Derek Sasamoto has been the acting commissioner since Saturday.

Board of Education Chairman Herman T. Guerrero said Sasamoto will be acting commissioner until Sept. 16, Friday.

The other members of the PSS leadership are attending a familiarization event for the Reauthorization of Education Act in the U.S.

“We want to know the intent of the law because PSS will implement it as we are getting federal funds,” Guerrero said.

Those who are attending the event are Associate Commissioner for Curriculum and Instruction Jackie Quitugua, Associate Commissioner for Administrative Services Glen Muna, Associate Commissioner for Research, Accreditation and Evaluation Lynette Villagomez, and Federal Programs Officer Tim Thornburgh.

Once the group is back, Guerrero said he will reappoint Muna because “he has more experience in administrative matters.”

Muna was appointed acting commissioner from Sept. 3 to 9.

The position of the education commissioner has been vacant since the retirement of Dr. Rita A. Sablan last month.

But Guerrero said PSS is expected to publish a job vacancy announcement this week for the education commissioner’s position.

“We [the board] transmitted the requirements for the JVA to the PSS human resources office,” he added.